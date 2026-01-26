Emirates NBD delivered a record AED 29.8 billion profit before tax for the full year of 2025, driven by strong volume growth across all business segments and product lines. The Group’s continued investment in digital banking, diversified product suite, and regional expansion generated robust revenue growth, offsetting the impact of declining global interest rates. Total income rose 12% to AED 49.3 billion, reflecting strong growth momentum in both interest income and non-funded income streams, with broad-based growth across all geographies, segments, and products. The balance sheet expanded significantly during the year, with total assets surpassing AED 1 trillion, supported by record gross lending growth of AED 129 billion (24%) in 2025, driven by accelerating domestic and international demand. Deposits remain a core strength for the Group, which jumped AED 119 billion (18%) in 2025, especially in low-cost Current and Savings Account (CASA) balances, which grew by AED 69 billion.

Emirates Islamic continued strong growth trajectory, delivering record profit before tax of AED 3.9 billion for the year, cementing its position as one of the leading Islamic finance institutions. DenizBank’s income and profitability bounced back on the back of easing inflation and strong margins as market conditions continued to improve. KSA’s expansion strategy continued to deliver with lending growing 48% in 2025. Emirates NBD’s Digital Wealth platform continued to enhance its value proposition, further increasing the Group’s Assets Under Management & Administration (AUMA) to over USD 100 billion. In light of the Group’s excellent performance and strong capital position, the Board of Directors is proposing an ordinary dividend of 100 fils.

Key highlights – FY’25

Income 12% higher yoy reflecting strong growth momentum in both interest income & non-funded income

Operating profit up 13% yoy to AED 34.3 billion on substantial balance sheet growth and resilient margins

yoy to on substantial balance sheet growth and resilient margins Total assets exceeded AED 1 trillion, reflecting continued balance sheet expansion

reflecting continued balance sheet expansion Record gross loan growth up 24% in FY’25 , adding an impressive AED 129 billion to the loan book, driven by robust growth in the Group’s domestic and international markets

up , adding an impressive to the loan book, driven by robust growth in the Group’s domestic and international markets Deposits jumped AED 119 billion , including AED 69 billion increase in low-cost CASA

jumped , including increase in low-cost Impairment allowance of AED 1.5 billion, on continued buoyant economy and healthy credit environment with impaired loan ratio improving to 2.4%

of AED 1.5 billion, on continued buoyant economy and healthy credit environment with impaired loan ratio improving to 2.4% Emirates Islamic continued growth momentum delivering record profit before tax of AED 3.9 billion

continued growth momentum delivering record profit before tax of Proposed ordinary dividend 100 fils

Emirates NBD’s investment in customer focused services & products is propelling business growth

35% market share of UAE Credit card spend; # 1 Credit Card issuer across MEA

of UAE Credit card spend; # 1 Credit Card issuer across MEA Emirates NBD one of region’s top banks for Customer Experience with Net Promoter Score of 56

with Net Promoter Score of 56 Emirates NBD KSA continued to outperform as lending grew 48% in FY’25 , with two further branches expected to open in Q1-26, taking our network to 24 branches

continued to outperform as , with two further branches expected to open in Q1-26, taking our network to 24 branches Emirates NBD Gold launched becoming first bank-branded gold product in the UAE

launched becoming first bank-branded gold product in the UAE New cards launched in partnership with Emaar, Aldar, Majid Al Futtaim and Amazon during the year

in partnership with during the year First dedicated freighter financing of USD 350 million for Emirates Airline

of for Emirates Airline Structured credit, commodity and investment products introduced, driving a substantial increase in fee income from both local and international clients

introduced, driving a substantial increase in fee income from both local and international clients Record Retail CASA growth of AED 44 billion, supporting resilient margins

supporting resilient margins AUM* across the Group grew to over USD 100 billion, as Digital wealth AUMA almost tripled and trading volumes increased fourfold

Looking to the future, Emirates NBD is transforming into a data-first, digital-focused and environmentally responsible regional powerhouse

Emirates NBD deepened integration of 187 APIs , delivering seamless connectivity and customer centric digital experiences

, delivering seamless connectivity and The Group’s mobile platforms serve over 2.5 million active users across the UAE and KSA

across the UAE and KSA 50+ AI initiatives improving decisioning process, controls, customer experience and productivity

Launched the region’s first AI-powered contact centre platform , providing customers with 24/7 support

, providing customers with 24/7 support Emirates NBD and the Ministry of Finance launched retail sukuk offering through digital platforms

offering through digital platforms Launched Global rotation programme to train and develop future leaders

to train and develop future leaders Emirates NBD ranks # 1 on the sustainable issuance league table for the MENAT region

league table for the MENAT region Highest ESG rating for any bank in the region by S&P Global at 58

for any bank in the region by S&P Global at 58 Ranked #1 Middle East bank with 35 LEED Platinum and Gold certifications

with 35 LEED Platinum and Gold certifications Financed and facilitated over USD 9.9 billion in sustainable finance transaction in FY’25

