H.E. Ahmad Taleb Al Shamsi: "This partnership represents a token for the cooperation and integration with the private sector”

Vicki Hollub: "The strategy of Emirates Foundation and its programs are in line with Occidental’svision and social role in the UAE”

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Foundation and Occidental have announced the renewal of their partnership for the coming three years with a commitment to continuously empower UAE community members in the areas of volunteering, capacity building, and promoting positive social behavior and norms.

Under the umbrella of this partnership and as part of its commitment to empowering and encouraging community members, Occidental supports the Emirates Foundation's various initiatives and programs.

The long-term partnership between Occidental and the Emirates Foundation dates back to the launch of Emirates Foundation in 2005 as an initiative from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, may God protect him, as this partnership is in line with Occidental's vision of social responsibility.

On this occasion, His Excellency Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Foundation commented: “This partnership between Emirates Foundation and Occidental represents a token of cooperation and integration with the private sector, and its renewal for the coming three years reflects the strong bond of cooperation between the two parties, through which we have achieved a set of important goals for us and for the society.”

His Excellency added: “Through renewing this partnership, we seek to continue to provide initiatives that contribute to supporting the country's growth, prosperity, development and strengthening its position at global scale."

While Vicki Hollub, Chief Executive Officer at Occidental Petroleum, said: "Today, we renew our partnership with the Emirates Foundation, one of the most important national foundations in the UAE, whose work and strategies are in line with our vision and our social role in the UAE. We are proud of this cooperation, and we look forward to achieving our common goals in the coming period.”

Within the framework of this partnership, the Emirates Foundation and Occidental cooperate in a set of programs that contribute to a positive impact on the UAE’s society, based on three important pillars: volunteering, promoting its culture, and developing the capabilities of community members to promote positive social values ​​among the various segments of society.

It’s worth mentioning that this partnership has been in existence for more than 17 years, during which both parties achieved a set of distinguished goals and successes that reflect the importance of the integration between the public and private sectors.

About Emirates Foundation:

Emirates Foundation was launched on 12 April 2005 as an initiative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Emirates Foundation is a national organization set up to facilitate public-private funded initiatives to unite social responsibility across the UAE, by implementing research-based programs that meet the country’s needs towards sustainable community development.

The Foundation works with public and private sector partners to meet national goals, respond to society’s most pressing challenges and in the development of national competencies through digital smart platforms and defined through data-driven social needs