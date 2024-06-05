Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Energy Award celebrated the World Environment Day, launched by the United Nations Environment Programme, which falls on June 5 each year to highlight pressing environmental challenges and engage institutions and communities worldwide to preserve natural resources, the environment and biodiversity.

This day serves as a global platform for environmental awareness, celebrated by millions of people around the world under the slogan ‘Our Land. Our Future. We are Generation Restoration’.

The theme and objectives of the Emirates Energy Award align with the message of the World Environment Day by encouraging innovative practices that preserve and protect natural resources, and by promoting global efforts to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to address issues such as environmental pollution, global warming, carbon dioxide emissions, and the scarcity of natural resources, as well as fostering education, scientific research, and creative ideas in renewable energy and sustainable development.

In this regard, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) and Chairman of Emirates Energy Award, said: “In line with our wise leadership's vision to develop effective solutions to reduce carbon emissions and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come, we reaffirm on this day our commitment to enhancing sustainability, energy efficiency, and contributing to the achievement of the strategic objectives of national sustainability plans in the country, including the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, as well as implementing pioneering projects that support Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to generate 100 per cent of its energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, thus transforming the emirate into a global capital for clean energy and the green economy.”

His Excellency Al Tayer added: “This comes in parallel with organizing the 5th Emirates Energy Award 2023-2025 under the theme ‘Empowering Carbon Neutrality’, through which we aim to highlight the best practices and pioneering efforts in energy efficiency, innovation, and enhancing the use of renewable energy and the economic and environmental impact. The award honours the efforts made by both the private and public sectors in energy efficiency and renewable energy projects worldwide.”

For his part, His Excellency Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Emirates Energy Award (EEA), said: “The Emirates Energy Award is among the initiatives and activities embraced by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to harness potential and enhance efforts to contribute to climate change mitigation and ensure a sustainable future.”

The Emirates Energy Award, launched by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, serves as a global platform for public and private institutions and individuals to showcase their initiatives and achievements in energy management and conservation. It also highlights their effective contributions in supporting the use of clean and renewable energy sources and environmental sustainability solutions, supporting development and innovation in the energy sector, and raising awareness of the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation.

The Emirates Energy Award includes 10 categories on key goals including creativity, innovation, energy efficiency, and promoting the use of renewable energy compared to other resources; as well as the economic, social, and environmental impact of energy conservation. The Emirates Energy Award will be granted in the Award’s 10 categories: Energy Efficiency - Public Sector, Energy Efficiency - Private Sector, Large Energy Project, Small Energy Project, Distributed Solar Generation (Large Scale ≥ 500kW), Distributed Solar Generation (Small Scale < 500 kW), Education & Capacity Building, Applied Research & Product Development, and Young Energy Professional.