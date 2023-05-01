Dubai, UAE: The UAE has made history once again with Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi recently completing the first Arab spacewalk in history. As the nation basks in pride, Emirates Draw, the gaming sensation that blends excitement with the spirit of achievement, joins in the celebration by offering life-changing wins to participants from all walks of life. Like the UAE, Emirates Draw is a place where dreams come true, with ambitions reaching for the stars. In the 83rd MEGA7 and 31st EASY6 games, held over the weekend, a total of AED 545,029 in cash prizes were awarded to 12,769 winners.

The 83rd edition of MEGA7 on Sunday awarded over AED 255,016 in cash prizes, with 15 guaranteed winners of the Raffle portion and 5,162 participants matching 5 or fewer digits out of 7 to win AED 105,016. Play more to win more in the next game, set to broadcast live this Sunday, 7th May at 9 PM UAE time.

Meanwhile, in the 31st edition of the Friday game, EASY6, announced 7,592 winners won a whopping AED 290,013 in cash prizes, with 19 winners matching 5 out of 6 to win a total of AED 149,986, and as many as 7,567 participants matching 4 or less out of 6 to win a total of AED 50,027 in the Main Draw. Participants have another opportunity to play in the next EASY6 game set to broadcast live this Friday, 5th May at 9 PM UAE time.

The UAE's growing ambitions and achievements are exemplified not only by the historic spacewalk but also by the nation's pursuit of excellence in various fields. Emirates Draw contributes to this atmosphere of achievement and success by providing an exciting platform for participants to reach for their dreams and experience the thrill of winning. In the spirit of the UAE, Emirates Draw has transformed the lives of more than 443,000 winners since its launch, providing over AED 93.5 million in cash prizes through its weekly draws.

The upcoming games will be live streamed across Emirates Draw's digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and website.

