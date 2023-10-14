ECAE's committed to advancing and transforming the education sector in the UAE, leveraging innovative solutions and technologies. Dr. May Al Taee, Vice Chancellor, emphasizes the importance of innovation in education.

Abu Dhabi- UAE: The ECAE is set to participate in the 43rd edition of GITEX Technology Week, being held between October 16 and 20, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and bringing together various prominent regional and international entities, institutions, and technological pioneers, to draw attention to several recent technological advancements and developments. The theme of GITEX Global 2023 is Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the slogan, ‘The Year to Imagine AI in Everything’, focusing on technological breakthroughs and solutions to challenges various sectors face.

Participation at GITEX 2023 is in line with the ECAE’s commitment to advance and transform the education sector across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), by implementing embracing futuristic learning opportunities to better understand new technological developments and how they impact education.

Dr. May Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of the Emirates College for Advanced Education said: “Our participation at GITEX 2023, under the banner of the Abu Dhabi Government's slogan 'Leading the digital future of Abu Dhabi Government', reflects the innovative endeavors undertaken by the ECAE to enhance the education process through evidence-informed research and partnerships, as well as implementing innovative solutions and technologies into academic practices to improve students' outcomes. By innovating the education sector, we are carrying out the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to empower a new generation of educators and teachers who are ready to transform, lead, innovate and modernize the education sector in the United Arab Emirates and beyond.”

During GITEX 2023, the ECAE is set to display its forefront educational technologies to visitors. A major feature will be the Humanoid Robot Tutor, an expert in the Emirati dialect, designed to guide both non-Arabic and Arabic speakers deeper into the Emirati language's intricacies. Attendees will also be able to take a Virtual Reality journey, offering a dynamic combination of academics and the virtual world, as well as test the Interactive Brain-Imaging Demonstrations showcasing how humans perceive and process diverse stimuli.

The Fablab ECAE will be present, demonstrating the capabilities of cutting-edge technologies including robotics, 3D printing and drones. Beyond these interactive experiences, the ECAE will exhibit its Pedagogical Innovation work with the Use of Technology, highlighting the transformative role of AI, notably GPT models, in redefining teaching and learning paradigms.

Through its signature programs, the ECAE exposes students to leading educational practices, theory and research, empowering them further to innovate their classroom with technology integration and other high impact teaching strategies. The ECAE remains committed to supporting the growth of educators through innovative academic programs with a focus on lifelong learning.

About ECAE:

Established in 2007, the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) is at the forefront of higher education in the United Arab Emirates. As a leading academic institution, the College's primary mission is to empower educators and cultivate education leaders who are committed to transforming the educational sector. The ECAE prioritizes lifelong learning and continuous development through specialized academic programs, equipping educators with the necessary skills and knowledge needed. Our innovative curricula, and programs are designed to foster a flexible education system adapted to the demands of the present and future, providing the education sector with qualified national educators while contributing to Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and the UAE Vision 2071.

