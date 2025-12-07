Cairo: Valu, Egypt’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today its partnership with TimeOut Sports & Entertainment, the official sales agent for FIFA World Cup 2026 hospitality packages in Egypt. Through this collaboration, Valu will provide clients with flexible payment plans to access exclusive hospitality experiences at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

This partnership marks a strategic milestone that merges Valu’s innovative financial solutions with TimeOut’s global expertise in sports travel and event management. The collaboration enables football fans to purchase premium hospitality packages, typically reserved for corporate clients, through convenient and flexible payment plans powered by Valu. These exclusive packages offer far more than just match tickets, providing fans with privileged access to VIP lounges, behind-the-scenes experiences, and world-class hospitality services that elevate their journey beyond the game itself. Through this collaboration, Valu and TimeOut are redefining what it means to experience the FIFA World Cup, making extraordinary moments more accessible to passionate fans across Egypt.

Following Egypt’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Valu and TimeOut partnered to give Egyptian fans early access to secure their seats at the world’s most anticipated sports event while enjoying seamless financing options.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, added: “Our partnership with TimeOut reinforces Valu’s mission to go beyond traditional financial solutions by creating unique experiences for our customers. As a homegrown Egyptian brand, we take great pride in empowering our community with access to world-class opportunities that reflect their ambitions and passions. Through flexible installment plans, we’re enabling our clients to be part of one of the most anticipated global sports events and to proudly cheer for Egypt on the world stage.”

Commenting on the partnership, Tamer Yousry, CEO of TimeOut Sports & Entertainment, said: “Building on our successful collaboration with Valu during the FIFA World Cup 2022, we are delighted to join forces once again to bring Egyptian fans closer to the action at the FIFA World Cup 2026. This partnership allows more fans to access exclusive hospitality packages that deliver truly memorable experiences and make attending the tournament easier and more accessible than ever before. Through Valu, we are also able to connect directly with consumers, a B2C access channel that wouldn’t be possible without this collaboration, allowing us to engage fans more personally and expand our reach in ways that redefine the fan experience”.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About TimeOut Sports & Entertainment

TimeOut Sports & Entertainment is a leading sports marketing and consultancy firm based in Egypt and the Middle East, specializing in sponsorships, hospitality, rights management, athlete representation, and major event activations. The company has been the official distributor in Egypt for hospitality tickets to major global events, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Intercontinental Cup 2024, the Paris 2024 Olympics, and the Club World Cup 2025. TimeOut is currently the official sales agent for FIFA World Cup 2026 hospitality packages in Egypt, continuing its mission to connect fans and brands through world-class sporting experiences.

