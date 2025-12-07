Seef Entertainment, a leading family entertainment company in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the entertainment arm of Seef Properties, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Zero Latency VR, the global pioneer in virtual reality experiences, to introduce cutting-edge interactive attractions at its premier entertainment destinations.

This partnership marks a pivotal step in Seef Entertainment’s strategy to achieve sustainable regional growth and expand its footprint across the region. It further reinforces the company’s position as a provider of world-class family entertainment experiences and a key contributor to the development of Bahrain’s entertainment and tourism sectors.

The agreement underscores Seef Entertainment’s commitment to supporting Bahrain’s national economy through innovative projects that strengthen the Kingdom’s status as a leading regional hub for family leisure and tourism.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, said “This partnership represents a major milestone in our journey to redefine the concept of entertainment by creating modern, technology-driven destinations that go beyond the traditional experience. We believe in investing in the industries of the future, those built on innovation and cutting-edge technology, and that adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape of family entertainment. Our partnership with Zero Latency VR reflects our commitment to offering world-class content that positions the Kingdom of Bahrain among the region’s most exciting entertainment destinations.”

He added, “This announcement comes in line with the comprehensive repositioning plan of Seef Mall – Seef District, which we recently unveiled. The plan aims to reinvent the shopping and entertainment experience in Bahrain through modern and innovative concepts. It includes enhancing the mall’s entertainment facilities, expanding spaces dedicated to family activities and interactive gaming, relaunching Magic Island with a new identity, introducing new international brands, and modernising the dining area with a fresh, contemporary design.”

For his part, Mr. Daniel Littlepage, Chief Growth Officer of Zero Latency VR, shared, “We’re incredibly excited to join forces with Seef Entertainment, whose flagship vision for Zero Latency VR across their portfolio reflects our shared passion for innovation and world-class entertainment. The Middle East continues to see remarkable growth in demand for premium interactive gaming experiences, and aligning with a partner like Seef, who truly understands how to deliver unforgettable moments to their guests, marks an exciting step forward in our regional journey.”

He continued, “Over the past decade, we have thrilled millions of players worldwide with our immersive VR experiences. We believe this affiliation with Seef Entertainment will serve as a successful model for regional expansion and establish Bahrain as a major destination for virtual reality enthusiasts across the region.”

Seef Entertainment was established as the entertainment arm of Seef Properties, and it includes prominent entertainment brands: "Magic Island," which has two branches in Seef Mall – Seef District and Seef Mall – Muharraq; "Yabeela," the largest entertainment centre in the Kingdom of Bahrain, spanning 6,000 square meters and featuring over 150 advanced family, sports, and interactive games; the "Jumpoline" trampoline centre in Seef Mall – Isa Town; and "Hawa" entertainment centre at Souq Al Baraha in Diyar Al Muharraq, which is the largest inflatable entertainment park in the Kingdom.

Zero Latency VR is a global leader in free-roam virtual reality experiences, operating a network of more than 150 locations across 30 countries. Since opening its first venue in Melbourne, Australia in 2015, the company has welcomed over five million players worldwide. Its immersive experiences combine cutting-edge technology with interactive adventure in expansive, unrestricted spaces, delivering the sensation of stepping directly into a video game world.