Kuwait City: In line with its commitment to social responsibility and human capital development, Boursa Kuwait has signed a strategic partnership with INJAZ Kuwait, a non-profit organization that prepares Kuwaiti youth for success in the global economy. The collaboration supports Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to promote financial literacy and youth empowerment.

Through this partnership, Boursa Kuwait will back a range of INJAZ Kuwait’s specialized educational programs during the first half of 2026, targeting students across various educational levels. Among the key initiatives is the "My Money, My Future" program, designed to introduce middle school students to core financial concepts such as saving, investing, and responsible spending. The bourse will also support the "I’m an Entrepreneur" program, which nurtures creative thinking, entrepreneurial skills, and positive life habits among the youth.

Additionally, Boursa Kuwait will sponsor the "Personal Finance" program, which offers high school and university students a hands-on experience in financial decision-making and career planning. The bourse will also support the "My Company" program, which enables students to establish and manage virtual companies under the guidance of private sector mentors.

More than 800 students are expected to benefit from these programs, which aim to equip young people with the knowledge, skills, and mindset necessary to thrive in the modern economy.

Commenting on the agreement, Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Boursa Kuwait, Mr. Naser Meshari Al-Sanousi, stated, “Boursa Kuwait firmly believes that investing in youth is an investment in the future of Kuwait. Empowering young people is a key step in preparing a well-informed and capable generation ready to lead the country’s economic transformation, in line with the national vision of positioning Kuwait as a leading regional financial and investment hub.”

“Our collaboration with INJAZ Kuwait reflects our commitment to promoting financial literacy and supporting educational programs that enhance individuals’ ability to make informed financial decisions,” he added.

Financial literacy is one of the strategic pillars of Boursa Kuwait’s corporate social responsibility programs, as the company believes that promoting financial awareness across all segments of society contributes to building a more inclusive, transparent, and stable investment environment in the long term.

In line with this belief, Boursa Kuwait is committed to supporting educational initiatives that enhance individuals’ understanding of saving, financial planning and responsible investing. These efforts aim to keep pace with market developments and empower the next generation to make informed financial decisions that support sustainable economic growth.

Al-Sanousi added that Boursa Kuwait’s support of these specialized programs reflects its unwavering commitment to advancing financial knowledge and empowering ambitious youth in the fields of entrepreneurship and innovation, which contributes to creating sustainable social impact that strengthens the ability of future generations to actively contribute to the country's economic development.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our partners at INJAZ Kuwait for their efforts in nurturing young talent and look forward to continuing this fruitful collaboration to achieve tangible outcomes that support the future of our nation,” he said.

The partnership with INJAZ is part of Boursa Kuwait’s broader efforts to create meaningful impact within the communities it serves, as part of its corporate sustainability strategy and its commitment to implementing initiatives that elevate knowledge, enhance expertise and nurture the skills of all market participants. It also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 4 – Quality Education, and Goal 17 – Partnerships for the Goals.

CEO of INJAZ Kuwait Ms. Laila Hilal Al-Mutairi also emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “INJAZ Kuwait is proud to collaborate with Boursa Kuwait, a partnership that reflects our shared belief in the importance of youth empowerment and enhancing their capabilities to actively contribute to the national economy. The private sector’s continued support and trust in the educational and developmental role of INJAZ gives us the ability to expand the reach of our programs and impact a larger number of students across various educational levels.”

“Boursa Kuwait’s investment in INJAZ programs is a direct contribution to building a conscious and ambitious generation equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to lead the future. In closing, I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Boursa Kuwait for its support and confidence in our mission, and I look forward to achieving even greater milestones together,” she added.

INJAZ Kuwait is a non-profit organization and a member of the global Junior Achievement network, supported by the Kuwaiti private sector. Through strategic partnerships with the business and education sectors in Kuwait and the help of qualified volunteers, INJAZ offers bilingual educational programs in Arabic and English focused on entrepreneurship, leadership, and career readiness that aim to build successful professional pathways for the youth in Kuwait.

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

For further information, please contact:

Ahmad Rashed Alowaish

PR and Media Manager - Boursa Kuwait

Email: aalowaish@boursakuwait.com.kw