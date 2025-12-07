Eligible Etihad Guest members enjoyed accessed to exclusive trackside Hospitality on the Hill

F1 Village features Etihad activation with culinary showcase, activities for children and simulator experiences for F1 visitors to enjoy

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national airline, thrilled thousands of racegoers and spectators worldwide as the A380 Superjumbo took to the skies to mark the start of the Formula 1 racing season finale.

With the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix attracting millions of viewers worldwide, all eyes were on the sky with the A380 low-level fly-past, accompanied by the Al Fursan Aerobatic Team. The aerobatic jets coloured the air with red, green and black celebrating the colours of the UAE flag.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is one of the most exhilarating times in Abu Dhabi, attracting thousands of international visitors from around the world.

“The fly-past over Yas Marina Circuit is a tradition which Etihad began with the first race in Abu Dhabi in 2009, and we’re honoured to see the Etihad livery fly over this spectacular circuit, accompanied by the talented Al Fursan jets.”

The A380 was operated by Etihad’s senior pilots, Captain Adel Al Zubaidi, Captain Azizan Bin Othman, Captain Harris Kynigos and Captain Abdulla Alafeefi, who trained rigorously to perform the low-level fly past.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place annually on Yas Island, which has firmly established as one of the world’s leading entertainment and leisure destinations. Theme parks, world-class shopping, Yas Bay Waterfront, Etihad Arena, Etihad Park and a full calendar of events, ensure the island is well-placed to attract a growing number of visitors every year.

