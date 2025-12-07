KUWAIT – Makhazen (the new name for Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP), a Kuwait-based infrastructure, logistics, and industrial services company, announced that it was recognized for its dedication to nurturing homegrown cybersecurity talent and developing local capabilities to tackle the critical digital challenges of the future, at the 2025 Kuwait Hackathon, held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Interior, and organized by the National Cybersecurity Center (NCSC) and CODED Academy.

Faisal Jamil Sultan, Chairman of Makhazen, said: “As a long-standing strategic partner of Coded Academy, Makhazen has supported the digital upskilling of more than 6,900 students since 2022. Today, we are pleased to renew our sponsorship of the Kuwait Cybersecurity Hackathon, which reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering young talent and equipping them with the practical capabilities needed to navigate future digital challenges. This initiative also aligns with Kuwait’s vision of fostering a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy and preparing its youth for the demands of digital transformation.”

This marks the second consecutive year that Makhazen has served as a strategic partner for the Kuwait Hackathon. During the 2024 edition, 1,474 participants had the opportunity to test and expand their cybersecurity skills, while promoting cybersecurity as both a career and a national priority. Building on this success, the 2025 edition offered a wide range of workshops designed to broaden participants’ cybersecurity knowledge across multiple domains, accessible to both competition entrants and the general public. The program equipped more than 620 participants with advanced technical knowledge, practical skills, and a proactive mindset, culminating in an intensive hackathon where more than 220 competitors demonstrated their abilities, creativity, and problem-solving under high-pressure conditions.

Makhazen is a national champion of digital advancement. It is committed to nurturing a new generation of digital professionals. The company has been a longstanding sponsor of CODED Academy’s, which together have trained over 6,900 young men and women in coding and technology. Through these initiatives, Makhazen fosters talent, innovation, and an inclusive, digitally empowered future for Kuwait.

Makhazen’s CSR program underscores the private sector’s critical role in advancing youth development and fostering innovation in Kuwait. This year, Makhazen aims to reach over 5,000 individuals nationwide through initiatives focused on education, technology, and entrepreneurship, building on two decades of partnerships that have already impacted more than 51,000 people across the country.

About Makhazen

Makhazen, the new name for Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, builds the infrastructure that powers Kuwait’s economic and trade ambitions. Makhazen develops and operates strategic infrastructure and solutions that accelerate growth, drive trade, and secure Kuwait’s place on the global stage. Our businesses span industrial real estate, customs digitization, and waste management and recycling and are focused on supporting Kuwait’s national economic priorities. Makahzen owns a 25% stake in Agility Global, a multi-business owner and operator and investor. Makhazen is publicly listed in Kuwait and Dubai.

For more information about Makhazen, visit:

Website: www.makhazen.com

X: x.com/makhazenkw

Instagram: instagram.com/makhazenkw

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/makhazenkw/

Facebook: facebook.com/makhazenkw/

For Media Inquiries

Abdullah AlKhuraibet | abdullah@bensirri.com