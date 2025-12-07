Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, celebrated its 20th anniversary with an exclusive partner recognition event that brought together stakeholders from across the airline’s local and global ecosystem. The event honored key government entities including the Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Ministry of Interior, Kuwait Customs, and the Public Authority for Manpower, as well as general sales agents (GSAs), travel agencies, service providers, international airport partners, and major global suppliers—most notably Airbus and CFM the airline’s long-standing aircraft and engine manufacturers.

Gathered under one roof were business leaders, dignitaries, and industry partners who reflected on Jazeera’s journey and reaffirmed a shared commitment to shaping the next era of growth for Kuwait’s aviation and tourism sectors.

Established following an Amiri Decree enabling the formation of privately owned airlines in Kuwait, Jazeera Airways was founded with a vision to advance the country’s aviation industry and expand its international reach. That vision has guided the airline through two decades of consistent and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the event, Marwan Boodai, Chairman of Jazeera Airways, said: “The success of Jazeera Airways over the past 20 years has been shaped by strong partnerships, the dedication of our people, and the trust of our customers. Together, these pillars have built a resilient airline that strengthens Kuwait’s global connectivity, contributes to its economy, and continues to grow with purpose. As we celebrate this milestone, we pay tribute to all our partners and reaffirm our commitment to the next 20 years of progress and expansion.”

Over the past two decades, Jazeera Airways has grown its network, expanded operational capabilities, forged key global partnerships—including its strategic aircraft partnership with Airbus—and invested significantly in enhancing passenger experience. The airline remains aligned with Kuwait’s broader ambitions to develop its tourism offering and build a modern aviation ecosystem that can support future demand.

Today, Jazeera operates a fleet of 23 Airbus aircraft and serves more than 70 destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Europe, and Africa, carrying over 5 million passengers annually. As Kuwait progresses toward its national vision for tourism and economic diversification, demand for airport infrastructure is expected to rise significantly—requiring terminal capacity of 50 million passengers or more in the years ahead.

Reflecting on the milestone, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “Jazeera Airways proudly marks twenty years of partnership and belief — belief in Kuwait, in opportunity, and in the power of aviation to connect people and drive growth. Our journey has been built on shared ambition, the dedication of our partners, and the tireless efforts of the Jazeera team — the heart of this airline. Looking ahead, Kuwait is ready, Jazeera is ready, and together we will unlock the next phase of growth.

As we expand our fleet to 50 aircraft, serve up to 10 million passengers annually, and grow across strategic markets, we will lead through innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability, while staying unwavering in our commitment to safety and customer experience.”

As Jazeera Airways enters its next chapter, it remains committed to deepening partnerships, building new bridges, and creating shared value across its network in Kuwait and beyond. The next 20 years promise to be a transformative period—for the airline, for its partners, and for the future of aviation in Kuwait.​​​​