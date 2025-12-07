Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Johnson Controls Arabia (JCA), a global leader in smart, sustainable building technologies and energy efficiency solutions, participated in Cityscape Global 2025, the world’s largest real estate event, taking place in Riyadh from November 17–20 under the theme “The Future of Urban Living.”

As an official sponsor, Johnson Controls Arabia presented its smart and sustainable solutions for building management, energy efficiency, and advanced technologies that are shaping the future of urban living in the Kingdom, in full alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. The event was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, in partnership with the General Real Estate Authority and the Housing Program, part of Saudi Arabia’s national transformation initiatives.

As part of the event’s conference program, Eng. Maher Mousa, Regional Director of Product Management and Compliance at Johnson Controls Arabia, joined a panel discussion on Wednesday, November 19, titled “Retrofit Done Right – Tools, Techniques and Transformations.” The session explored practical strategies for transforming outdated buildings into efficient, high-value assets that align with sustainability objectives.

“Retrofit is more than modernization, it’s about extending the lifecycle of critical assets and improving performance without compromising efficiency,” said Maher Mousa, Regional Director of Product Management and Compliance at Johnson Controls Arabia. “At JCA, we design for retrofit as we design for new products, ensuring every project contributes to sustainability, reliability, and long-term value.”

A standout example of this vision in action is JCA’s landmark retrofit project at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. Through the modernization of the world’s largest direct air-cooled condenser system, the project ensures that one of Islam’s holiest sites remains cool, efficient, and sustainable for generations to come.

At Cityscape Global, Johnson Controls Arabia emphasized its position as the only company in the Kingdom offering complete, end-to-end building technology solutions, spanning HVAC, fire, safety, building management systems, and the OpenBlue digital platform. With over two decades of investment in local manufacturing and R&D, and exports reaching more than 26 countries, JCA continues to stand as a true national development partner, enabling smarter, safer, and more sustainable environments across Saudi Arabia and beyond.

JCA also signed a unified procurement agreement with the National Housing Company (NHC) to supply advanced YORK HVAC systems for housing projects across the Kingdom. The partnership strengthens both organizations’ commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency in alignment with Vision 2030.

Through this agreement, Johnson Controls Arabia will deliver advanced inverter technology designed for superior energy efficiency, manufactured locally in Saudi Arabia, along with rapid after-sales support to ensure long-term reliability.