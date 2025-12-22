Dubai, UAE – Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, today convened a specialized LPG Safety and Operational Excellence Workshop in Dubai, bringing together key government entities and industry partners to reinforce best practices and elevate safety standards across the LPG value chain.

The workshop focused on enhancing awareness of the latest regulatory and operational requirements to ensure the safe and efficient supply of LPG to commercial, residential, and industrial customers. The sessions also addressed on-ground challenges in technical operations and market practices, with the aim of identifying practical solutions and “quick wins” for safer central gas systems in Dubai.

The LPG team at Emarat led the workshop. Subject matter experts from the participating companies presented various agenda topics, followed by an open discussion on recommendations, solutions, and implementation priorities. The workshop also addressed LPG tank and pipeline safety, with participating companies reviewing installation, maintenance, inspection, and compliance standards for gas storage tanks and the associated pipeline systems, and underscoring the need to adopt unified maintenance protocols for central LPG tank systems to ensure operational discipline and adherence to safety standards. With regard to transport safety, the mandatory requirements and inspection criteria for LPG tankers were presented to ensure safer road movement and reduce risks during transportation. In addition, the workshop focused on aligning sector practices and compliance with the latest regulations to strengthen governance frameworks for LPG operations.

In addition to Emarat and its LPG partners, the workshop was attended by senior representatives from Dubai Municipality, Dubai Civil Defense, and Emirates Gas (a member of ENOC Group), LPG team members of Emarat, and the owners and representatives from Al Fahidi Gastech, Royal Gas, Shield Gas, and Happy Way Gas. Their participation underscored a shared commitment to enhancing public safety, strengthening regulatory compliance, and advancing operational excellence in LPG services across the emirate.

“As Dubai continues to grow at an exceptional pace, the safety and reliability of energy infrastructure becomes even more critical. As a national oil company, we have a responsibility to keep a close watch on developments in the field, highlight issues that require attention, and work with our partners to embed best practices. This workshop is part of our ongoing effort to encourage public safety awareness, drive continuous improvement in LPG operations, and support the long-term sustainability of our energy ecosystem,” stated Zayed Abbas, Senior Vice President – LPG, Emarat.

“We are grateful to the active participation of the organizations and their technical contributions. Their insights are essential to shaping robust safety frameworks and ensuring that LPG systems in commercial, residential, and industrial facilities meet the highest standards of safety and reliability,” added Abbas.

Emarat will continue to work closely with government authorities, strategic partners, and industry stakeholders to further strengthen LPG safety frameworks, support regulatory compliance initiatives, and advance operational excellence across all its businesses. Additional workshops and collaborative programmes are planned as part of Emarat’s long-term strategy to elevate LPG service standards across the nation and reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional leader in safe and sustainable energy operations.

About Emarat:

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. For further information, please visit: https://www.emarat.ae/.