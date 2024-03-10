Cairo, Egypt: Emaar Misr, the global leader in real estate development, has been long synonymous with providing residents the epitome of "The Good Life" and is committed to developing exceptional communities and remarkable design that sets them apart. Emaar Misr is now extending its promise and launching its “Enabling Design” initiative as part of its efforts to support dynamic projects and stakeholders during Cairo Design Week.

Trusting in the power of collaborative success, Emaar Misr has chosen to launch its initiative by sponsoring the vibrant Downtown district of Cairo Design Week’s second edition. Through a meticulously curated portfolio of activities that aim to empower, support, and showcase emerging designers and entrepreneurs. Truly enabling that coveted good life experience marking a significant stride in the realms of design, development, business, and culture, and bringing forth a new era of excellence.

Emaar Misr is committed to setting a standard for design that is not only central but also culturally and comprehensively sustainable. Therefore, Emaar Misr facilitated product design through sponsorship and collaboration with Cairo Designathon x Designdustry as part of their involvement in Cairo Design Week. Aiming to support the development of superior products by granting the winning team of the product design competition an opportunity to feature their products in select Emaar Misr locations.

Additionally, Emaar Misr provided young designers with opportunities for learning, development, and networking with pioneers in the design and innovation sector through its support of the 'Deforum'. Furthermore, championing the integration of design into business practices, Emaar Misr collaborated with The Showcase by Bazarna, where the primary goal is to shed light on compelling narratives and share stories that are worth telling, where Emaar Misr selected the most compelling brand story that will be provided with visibility and exposure opportunity.

Finally, Emaar Misr enabled design in culture by collaborating in ‘The Architecture of Taste’ and Alchemy Experience’s ‘The Lobby’ at Tamara Haus, by facilitating the conversations around design and its intersection with gastronomy within an exclusive multi-sensory experience.

It is worth mentioning that Emaar Misr has achieved a breakthrough in distinguished residential communities through a portfolio of 6 projects in Egypt, including ‘Marassi’ and ‘Soul’ in the North Coast, Uptown Cairo in the heart of Cairo, ‘Mivida’ in New Cairo, as well as ‘Cairo Gate’ in Sheikh Zayed and ‘Belle Vie’ in New Zayed.