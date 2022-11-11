Khan: At Lafarge Egypt, we acknowledge our vital role in building sustainable cities through our innovative eco-friendly building solutions in line with our strategy that is based on the pillars of Egypt’s Vision 2030

Kammah: Sokhna 360 achieves a perfect balance between competitive ROI and impacting the surrounding environment positively by adopting green, carbon neutrality, and Net-Zero initiatives

Elmahdy: Geocycle Egypt supports the industrial sectors in adopting safer, smarter, and sustainable practices to manage waste, reducing their ecological footprint.

Cairo: Geocycle - the leading provider of sustainable waste management solutions, and Lafarge Egypt for sustainable and innovative building solutions, members of Holcim Group, signed a cooperation agreement with Elsewedy Industrial Development, a leader in developing integrated and sustainable industrial zones and a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric; with the aim of managing the generated construction and infrastructure waste and the future industrial waste of "Sokhna 360" project. This aligns with SCZone's objective to encourage and support sustainable development projects and green transformation, particularly through the launch of green fuel projects in the region.

The MoU paves the way for the integration of green and eco-friendly solutions by granting Geocycle the rights to contract with investor factories of the Sokhna 360 in the future, to safely and sustainably manage their industrial waste. Similarly, Lafarge Egypt will offer eco-friendly building solutions from cement or concrete. This promising cooperation is a major and necessary step in achieving green transformation in support of national and global trends in this regard.

Eng. Mohamed El Kammah, CEO of Elsewedy Industrial Development, expressed his delight with the new collaboration with Geocycle and Lafarge Egypt saying, “The collaboration works as a catalyst for implementing Sokhna 360 sustainability vision, achieving a perfect balance between competitive ROI and impacting the surrounding environment positively. It also integrates the green aspect and contributes to carbon neutrality and Net-Zero initiatives, which are among the most important SDGs in line with Egypt's Vision 2030 and Energy Strategy 2035."

He further explained that the project extends over a vast area of 10 mil m² to cater for all factory and investor needs, with an industrial zone spanning over 5.7 mil m² and green areas of over 700k m².

“The project works on two main axes: localization & export of industries and the second is promoting environmental sustainability. In the latter, Geocycle Egypt vital role comes to manage and dispose of industrial and construction waste utilizing the latest and safest global methods for the environment. Lafarge Egypt, on the other hand, provides sustainable and green building solutions.” Kammah stressed.

General Manager of Geocycle Egypt, Adham Elmahdy also said, “We are very proud to be partnering with Elsewedy as part of our unwavering mission towards accelerating the pace of achieving sustainability goals and reducing the current waste management practices’ detrimental effects on the environment. At Geocycle Egypt, we achieve this by providing the industrial sector with safe, smarter and more sustainable solutions to manage their waste, reducing their ecological footprint. These practices reflect positively on the Egyptian population and economy, contributing to the establishment of Egypt as a regional recycling hub.”

Elmahdy added that once the Sokhna 360 project is operational, the company will work to contract its factories in order to manage their various industrial wastes. “The process is done through three sorting stations, a joint pre-processing platform, as well as final joint thermal treatment facilities at Lafarge Egypt cement furnaces.” He explained.

Jimmy Khan, CEO of Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group, also commented on the fruitful cooperation with Elsewedy Industrial Development, a leader in developing integrated and sustainable industrial zones in MENA, saying: “At Lafarge Egypt, we acknowledge our vital role in building sustainable cities through our innovative eco-friendly building solutions. This firm believe emerges from our strategy, which is based on the pillars of Egypt’s Vision 2030 and aligns with Holcim Group’s strategy prioritizing sustainable development and circular economy.”

Khan also highlighted Lafarge Egypt’s contribution to Sokhna 360 project, providing sustainable construction solutions to all factories in the project. The solutions include eco-friendly cement products from foundations to finishes and from eco-friendly concrete that reduces carbon emissions while maintaining the same performance.

About Elsewedy Industrial Development:

With an extensive experience in manufacturing, Elsewedy Industrial Development, a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric Company, listed as (SWDY.CA) on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX), specializes in building and developing integrated and sustainable industrial zones in the region, with endeavors to achieve sustainable development as part of its ethical responsibility commitment to better serve the society. The company provides an array of services including; master planning, advisory services, infrastructure works, construction management, engineering guidance, and designs. Moreover, it offers investors a full-fledged package of advanced services for industrial zones, necessary facilities, distinguished infrastructure as well as comprehensive manufacturing facilities. The company owns a vast portfolio of lands in Egypt and Africa, touted as the largest land portfolio owned by an industrial development company in Egypt. The business of Elsewedy Industrial Development in Africa encompasses the Egyptian Industrial City (EIC) in Tanzania, which stretches across an area of ​​2.2 million square meters. In Egypt, the company’s portfolio of projects entails its latest project, "Sokhna 360", the first integrated industrial city in the region, built on an area of ​​10 million square meters, alongside each of Industria East, Industria West in the industrial zone of the Tenth of Ramadan city, Industria Sokhna, Industria Sadat, Industria Alamein, Industria Asher and Al Oula for the development of industrial zones in 6th of October City. For more information, please visit: https://www.elsewedydevelopment.com/

About Geocycle Egypt

Geocycle Egypt, a leading provider of sustainable waste management solutions, is a member of the global company, Holcim Group. Geocycle started operating in Egypt in 2011, handling various types of waste such as, production waste, industrial waste, expired finished goods, production rejects and chemicals, to name a few. In alignment with the Egyptian ecological regulations and sustainable development goals, to eliminate the current negative practices such as landfill and incineration.

About Lafarge Egypt:

Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group, is a key player in the construction materials industry. With its plant located in Sokhna, the company provides products and solutions that are essential in creating the structures that shape our landscape today. Powered by more than 1500 employees, and through its established business in cement and concrete. Lafarge Egypt is committed to providing sustainable building materials to meet the needs of its customers, whether it be individual home builders, large construction companies, architects or local artisans.