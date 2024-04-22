ElEzaby Pharmacy announced the opening of its first new Flagship branch in Mall of Egypt, in a step considered the first of its kind, as the new branch embodies a modern concept for pharmacies in Egypt.



Mr. Ammar Aklan, CEO of ElEzaby Pharmacy Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the opening of the new branch, which is considered the first building block for implementing the company’s comprehensive transformation plans and strategies that put the “guest” at the center of its attention, as this pharmacy represents the true beginning of achieving our vision of providing pharmaceutical services and marketing experience, to be a partner in the optimal health and beauty for every guest.



Aklan added that ElEzaby Pharmacy Group has opened 34 new branches since the beginning of 2024, reaching 334 branches in Egypt, explaining that the group aims to open 120 new branches by the end of 2024 with large investments, bringing the total of the group’s branches to 450 branches by the end of the year.



Aklan added that the company, in its new form after the partnership with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, aims to expand throughout the republic and provide various health services in the near future to become a center for primary health care. He emphasized the principle of continuous development and striving to provide more health, beauty and personal care products and provide a different marketing experience, by keeping pace with technological developments and digital transformation, investing in human resources and developing supply chains, in order to facilitate the arrival of products and medicines in a safe and smooth manner, in addition to providing high-end health services that befit With our esteemed guests, through pharmacies spread throughout the Republic or through modern digital applications.

