Dubai, UAE – The luxury sports sedan G70 is back with more agility and powerful driving performance.

Genesis Middle East & Africa has announced that the enhanced version of the G70 has started production in the Middle East in August and will be available in our showrooms soon.

The highly anticipated G70 is arriving soon to the Middle East Market. Building upon its resounding success in 2022 and its exceptional performance in 2023, The G70 returns as a new and improved version, featuring interior and exterior upgrades that emphasize luxury and performance.

The G70 & G70 Shooting Brake feature a 2.0 turbo engine and high-performance Brembo brakes as standard to ensure strong braking performance, interior and exterior with more details to emphasize luxury, and customer convenience specifications are standardized, and new specifications are added to enhance driving and braking performance and convenience.

The G70 will be available in two lineups: a 2.0 turbo and a 3.3 turbo, and the G70 Shooting Brake as a 2.0 turbo.

Equipped with a 2.0 turbo engine, the G70 & G70 Shooting Brake provides an agile and dynamic driving experience with driving systems such as 'Sport + (Sport Plus) mode', a driving mode specialized for limit driving.

Interior and exterior design that emphasizes luxury by adding a sense of luxury and details

The design of the G70 & G70 Shooting Brake inherits Genesis' unique design identity of "athletic elegance" while enhancing the driver-centric interior design.

The exterior design features a new Genesis emblem decorated with a Guilloché pattern, creating the image of a luxury sedan.

In addition, newly designed wheels such as 19-inch dark gray matte wheels, as well as new exterior colors such as Vatna Gray and Kawah Blue, have been added to further reinforce its sportiness and luxurious image.

The interior space has a functional design improvement that enhances the convenience of operation and details enhances the driver's immersion.

Genesis emphasizes the sense of luxury by upgrading touch-type climate control display, frameless room mirror, leather steering wheel with new emblem, multi-function switches, door & console garnish patterns, air vents, cup holders and more to realize the delicate interior sensibility of a luxury sedan.

As for the built-in colors, Obsidian black/fog gray two-tone, Obsidian black/vanilla beige two-tone, Forest blue/vanilla beige two-tone are newly added to expand the range of customer choices.

The G70 & G70 Shooting Brake retains the existing excellent driving comfort technology and is equipped with new features to provide customers with a pleasant and comfortable driving experience.

Genesis has strengthened its marketability by standardizing ventilated front seats for 3.3T model and upgraded USB charging port to Type C for market compatibility which are convenience features that are highly preferred by customers.

