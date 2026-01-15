UAE – ELEVATE, the visionary lifestyle real estate brand, has officially broken ground on the highly anticipated Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, marking the start of construction for a landmark residential destination delivered in partnership with Ennismore, the global lifestyle hospitality group behind Mondrian.

In a ceremony held on Al Marjan Island, ELEVATE announced the appointment of Pinnacle Piling as the shoring contractor for the project. The groundbreaking comes just weeks after the development shattered market records, securing over AED 700 million in sales within just two hours of its launch.

The swift transition from sales launch to groundbreaking underscores ELEVATE’s commitment to rapid delivery and capitalizes on the unprecedented momentum within the Ras Al Khaimah property market. With Phase 1 fully committed, the developer has confirmed that Phase 2 will be released imminently to meet the surging demand from global investors and homeowners.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, commented on the milestone: "The groundbreaking of Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences is another testament to the incredible velocity at which Al Marjan Island is transforming into a world-class destination. Every milestone of our developers who are investing in this island is a showcase of our collaboration with them and contributes significantly to the growing trajectory of Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate and tourism sectors which are set for remarkable expansion."

The AED 1.8 billion Mondrian development in Al Marjan Islands, a partnership with Ennismore the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, has been received with an overwhelming response from global and local buyers, with more than 200 units allocated within 2 hours. With construction now underway, the project is on track for its scheduled completion in Q4 2028.

Zeeshaan Shah, Founder & Chairman of ELEVATE, said, "We promised our investors a new standard of execution, and today we are delivering on that promise. Breaking ground soon after our record-breaking launch reiterates our commitment to our buyers as we move with speed and precision. We have started the process and are proud to appoint Pinnacle Piling, who come with 35+ years of experience in the region. As we move to release Phase 2, we remain focused on bringing this iconic landmark to life."

Pinnacle Piling, renowned for delivering complex, high-quality developments was strategically appointed to reinforce ELEVATE’s commitment to execution excellence, quality, and on-time delivery. To date, Pinnacle has successfully delivered over 650 projects, with a portfolio that includes landmark developments such as Dubai Creek Harbour Development, Marina Shores, and The Peninsula at Business Bay.

Sai Kumar, Chairman and Owner of Pinnacle Piling, added, “We are happy to be appointed by ELEVATE on the Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences project. It is one of the most high-profile branded developments on the island, and we look forward to working closely with ELEVATE to deliver a landmark destination.”

Following the lightning-fast absorption of Phase 1, ELEVATE is preparing to launch Phase 2. Residents will enjoy proximity to the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island and access to over 60,000 sq. ft. of curated amenities, including the Mondrian Sky Club, the region’s first Fi’lia By the Beach, and an invitation to join Platinum Status in the Accor Owner Benefits Program.

ABOUT MARJAN

Marjan is the investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in Ras Al Khaimah, redefining destination development by combining visionary master planning with world-class hospitality and vibrant community living. As the force behind iconic projects such as Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central, and the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, Marjan is driving Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic, sustainable, and liveable destinations for investors, residents, and visitors alike.

ABOUT ELEVATE

At ELEVATE, we create more than homes—we design environments that reflect an enlightened way of being. For those who understand that success is a lifestyle and seek harmony between mind, body, and soul, our spaces are designed to support intentional living and meaningful connections.

ABOUT ONE GROUP

One Group is a global real estate investment and development firm with a transaction record exceeding $2.5 billion. Its portfolio includes industry-leading subsidiaries such as One Homes, One Investments, and One Capital, with a specialization in high-value, design-forward developments in the UK and international markets.

Website: www.liveelevated.com

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with creativity and purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore comprises three pillars: a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of exclusive culinary destinations.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 16 brands and two independent F&B groups with 180+ hotels and 140 in the pipeline, over 500 restaurants and bars, and a network of 45+ branded residences. Ennismore operates hotels in over 40 countries with over 25,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios: an F&B Platform; AIME Studios, Interior & Graphic Design; a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab; and a Partnerships Studio. Dis-loyalty is Ennismore’s travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. ennismore.com *Figures as of the end of December 2024.