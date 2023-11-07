Saudi Arabia - As digital transformation becomes at the fore front of the region’s strategic development, Ejada, a Saudi-based information technology services provider plans its expansion in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the region. The evolving landscape of technologies in the country, with strong government focus on implementation, has laid the foundation for a market expected to grow exponentially over the next few years.

Ejada is transitioning from being an applications integrator to a digital transformation orchestrator, starting with a rebranding campaign. Through the new strategy, the company is expanding its portfolio of digital transformation services and solutions, extending its market reach into new industries, and exploring untapped market segments.

Fawwaz Abou El Naser, CEO of Ejada said, “Ejada is embarking on a new journey with its branding campaign, we are unveiling a significant milestone in our digital transformation solutions.” The company is renowned for its exemplary projects in the financial services and government sectors, holding a strong foundation to serve new sectors and market segments.

“In line with the Kingdom's Vision2030 objectives, we are dedicated to fostering the progress and advancement of diverse verticals including healthcare, transport, retail, real estate, and STEC sectors[1]. These industries offer vast opportunities for innovation, including ambitious national strategic projects”.

The Kingdom's growing appetite for advanced technologies is projected to witness double digit growth rates. Notably, cloud and emerging technologies are expected to experience even more impressive growth over the next few years, as the industry continues to innovate with these services and solutions.

The rising demand for technology services in the private sector is triggered by the increase of investments in Saudi Arabia’s technology startups. There is record increase in venture capitalist funding in the country, specifically in fintech startups, leading to an attractive growth spur in the technology scene.

Mohamed Foud, CTO in Ejada discussed the growth of the technology industries in the region. “Cloud is expected to witness the highest absolute growth, double the market growth rate. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are set to experience unprecedented progress, opening up new avenues for our innovative solutions to thrive”.

With a bold vision for the cybersecurity market, Ejada aims to make a profound contribution to its evolution. This growth will be driven by a comprehensive suite of offerings, including solutions deployment, consultation, and advanced managed services.

About Ejada

Ejada is a leading technology services and solutions provider in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, headquartered in Saudi Arabia since 2005. The company started a nation-wide rebranding campaign in November 2023 aimed at transitioning from a conventional IT solutions provider to an orchestrator in digital transformation services and solutions, extending beyond the traditional scope of ICT.

[1] STEC: Sports, Tourism, Entertainment and Culture