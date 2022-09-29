Cairo, Egypt: In an important step for the national carrier of Egypt, Capt. Amr Nabil , Chairman and CEO of EGYPTAIR Airlines , announced that EGYPTAIR has elected Visa’s CyberSource Decision Manager to become their main platform for combatting fraud. This agreement with Visa, the world leader in digital payments, comes as the country’s flag carrier, EGYPTAIR, seeks to ensure the cyber safety of their customers and guard them against any potential information theft.

With clients increasingly relying on e-payment methods, a trend exacerbated by the global Covid-19 pandemic, it has become prime to respond to customer demands of world-class security and the prevention of any losses that may be incurred due to cyber fraud or attacks.

To secure its operations, Visa employs its CyberSource solution, featuring one of the most powerful anti-fraud tools, particularly suited to airlines, with EGYPTAIR’s shift to their service representing the latest testament to their flawless system. The leading payment solution offers robust and dynamic digital payment suites to businesses including Soft POS, Ecommerce, Fraud Management, and digital merchant platform.

To this end, Essam El Daly, Head of Merchant Sales and Acquiring Sector for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan, Visa - said that “Collaboration with EGYPTAIR, Egypt’s flag carrier with huge operations around the world, is a major milestone that underscores Visa’s capabilities and the solid security solutions we offer via our CyberSource platform, he also added that collaboration consolidates our presence in the market, reflects our technological agility, and enhances trust with our valued clients. It becomes key as consumers vigilantly seek safer operations for their online payments.”

“EGYPTAIR serves more than 70 destinations worldwide with millions of customers around the globe and maintaining their security has always been a priority for us.” said Capt. Amr Nabil, EGYPTAIR AIRLINES Chairman & CEO, he also added that” Cyber security has become one of the most important steps to encourage travel and tourism in the world, especially after COVID-19. Moreover, he emphasized that this cooperation with Visa comes in line with EGYPTAIR’s plan to enhance the digital services that EGYPTAIR offers to its passengers. “We always take all precautionary measures to secure our client's data and information and make sure we provide our customers with all means of security throughout their booking journey either through EGYPTAIR website, contact center or our mobile application.

A recent Visa survey revealed that consumers have retained confidence in digital payments due to improved technology and safety measures. Digital payment usage has grown as consumer trust continues to rise. The findings also suggest that digital payments adoption will continue to grow post-pandemic while consumers become increasingly conscious of online security.

