Cairo: Dr. Sherif Farouk, Egypt Post Chairman, witnessed the agreement between Egypt Post and Qardy, which enables Qardy to provide its services to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt through Egypt Post's network over 4,300 post offices across the Egypt.



This partnership agreement was signed by Mr. Khaled Emam, Egypt Post Vice Chairman for Financial Inclusion, and Mr. Abdel Aziz Abdel Nabi, Qardy’s founder, in presence of all executive leaders.



According to Dr. Farouk, this partnership aims to give SMEs the power of debt financing through Qardy and Egypt Post branches across Egypt. Qardy allows SMEs to easily fulfill their financial requirements through a hassle-free and streamlined process.



Dr. Farouk stated “this agreement reflects Egypt's efforts to achieve financial inclusion for all groups of society and provide various funding models through postal branches, which help Egypt's economy grow and encourage its culture of freelancing in various parts of Egypt by relying on the great possibilities of postal infrastructure and geographical deployment of post offices throughout Egypt, which reached 4,300”.



According to Mr. Abdel Nabi, we are happy and proud to sign this agreement. Qardy will make sure each customer is matched with the best financial institution. Through our partnership with Egypt Post, which is the largest non-banking financial institution in Egypt with branches that span over 4,300 across Egypt to support SMEs get access to hassle-free wide range of facilities.



Qardy’s vision is to support SMEs to have access to all their financial needs and supporting the adoption of digital transformation and financial inclusion in Egypt; since SMEs represent 80% of Egypt’s GDP and 75% of Egypt’s work force. Qardy is the 1st online lending marketplace in Egypt for financial institutions to fund SMEs.



