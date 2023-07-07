Cairo: Dr. Sherif Farouk, Egypt Post Chairman, witnessed the agreement between Egypt Post and Qardy, which enables Qardy to provide its services to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt through Egypt Post's network over 4,300 post offices across the Egypt.
This partnership agreement was signed by Mr. Khaled Emam, Egypt Post Vice Chairman for Financial Inclusion, and Mr. Abdel Aziz Abdel Nabi, Qardy’s founder, in presence of all executive leaders.
According to Dr. Farouk, this partnership aims to give SMEs the power of debt financing through Qardy and Egypt Post branches across Egypt. Qardy allows SMEs to easily fulfill their financial requirements through a hassle-free and streamlined process.
Dr. Farouk stated “this agreement reflects Egypt's efforts to achieve financial inclusion for all groups of society and provide various funding models through postal branches, which help Egypt's economy grow and encourage its culture of freelancing in various parts of Egypt by relying on the great possibilities of postal infrastructure and geographical deployment of post offices throughout Egypt, which reached 4,300”.
According to Mr. Abdel Nabi, we are happy and proud to sign this agreement. Qardy will make sure each customer is matched with the best financial institution. Through our partnership with Egypt Post, which is the largest non-banking financial institution in Egypt with branches that span over 4,300 across Egypt to support SMEs get access to hassle-free wide range of facilities.
Qardy’s vision is to support SMEs to have access to all their financial needs and supporting the adoption of digital transformation and financial inclusion in Egypt; since SMEs represent 80% of Egypt’s GDP and 75% of Egypt’s work force. Qardy is the 1st online lending marketplace in Egypt for financial institutions to fund SMEs.
About Qardy,
Qardy was established in July 2022, as the 1st online lending marketplace in Egypt and the MENA region for financial institutions to fund SMEs. Qardy offers a free-of-charge service that provides the fastest and easiest access to financing through a fully-digital experience through partnerships with top financial institutions in Egypt. We are seeking
to reduce the debt financing gap between financial institutions and MSMES.
Qardy’s contact:
Ola Zaki,
011 2712 3880
o.ashraf@eqardy.com
Egypt Post signs a partnership agreement with Qardy to give SMEs access to financing
Qardy allows SMEs to easily fulfill their financial requirements through a hassle-free and streamlined process
Cairo: Dr. Sherif Farouk, Egypt Post Chairman, witnessed the agreement between Egypt Post and Qardy, which enables Qardy to provide its services to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt through Egypt Post's network over 4,300 post offices across the Egypt.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.