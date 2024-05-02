United Kingdom: Egis, a leading global architectural, advisory, consulting, construction engineering and operating firm, proudly announces the strategic acquisition of Thomas & Adamson, a renowned property and construction cost and project management consultancy headquartered in Edinburgh. The addition of Thomas & Adamson will significantly enhance Egis’ project management and advisory capabilities for its clients across the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Founded in 1935, Thomas & Adamson has a rich heritage, a dedicated team of 100 staff across the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, and a proven track record of supporting leading organisations through the complexities of procuring, delivering, and operating assets in the built environment. The firm delivers cost and project management, building surveying, and principal designer services across all major sectors in the built environment, including commercial, education, sports, and hotels.

In the Middle East, Thomas & Adamson has 14 years of experience, particularly in cost management, across various sectors. The Thomas & Adamson team will work closely and become integrated within Egis’ Middle East team. Together, they will deliver enhanced value to clients by combining Thomas & Adamson’s strength in cost management with Egis' comprehensive project management and engineering offer.

Alaa Abusiam, Chief Executive Officer at Egis in the Middle East & South Asia, said: “We are excited to have the talented team from Thomas & Adamson join Egis to further elevate our expertise in project management and cost consultancy. They will allow Egis to continue to grow our capabilities. Combining their regional strength in cost Management in the region with our strong portfolio of project management we will strengthen and develop our client offering to deliver integrated solutions.”

Alastair Wallace, Senior Partner at Thomas and Adamson, said: “Joining Egis opens up a world of possibilities for Thomas & Adamson. It enables us to engage with larger-scale projects and introduces our clients to a broader spectrum of services, particularly in sustainability and decarbonisation, which are critical in today’s world.”

About Egis

Egis is an international player active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services.

We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that respond to the climate emergency and contribute to more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development.

Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 19,500 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

