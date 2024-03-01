United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the biggest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced the winners of the EGA Aluminium Design and Innovation Challenge in partnership with Emirates Schools Establishment. The challenge aims to inspire school students’ interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The winning teams were recognised by Her Excellency Hessa Rasheed, Executive Director of School Development Sector of Emirates Schools Establishment, and Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, at a ceremony held at EGA’s site in Al Taweelah in Abu Dhabi.

The EGA Aluminium Design and Innovation Design Challenge is part of EGA’s Engineer the Future programme, which introduces school students in the UAE to the real-life application in industry of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The programme aims to encourage school children to study and pursue careers in these fields. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are all essential for the UAE’s achievement of the national Operation 300bn industrial growth strategy.

The design challenge engages students from grades nine to 12 to creatively use science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills to address real-life challenges in sustainable mobility, architecture, product design and green solutions with aluminium.

This year’s winning teams in each category are National Charity school in the category of sustainable mobility, Al Najah school in the category of architecture, Ibn Sina school in the category of product design, and Al Marfa’ school in the category of green solutions.

Over 163 teams from schools across the UAE participated in the EGA Aluminium Design and Innovation Challenge this year.

H.E. Engineer Mohammed Al Qasim, Director General of Emirates Schools Establishment, congratulated the winning teams on the innovation and advanced capabilities they demonstrated during the competition. Emirates Schools Establishment is committed to support and empower the educational journey of students and provide tools necessary for their future development.

His Excellency added that the Aluminium Design and Innovation Challenge reflects the strength of the partnership between Emirates Schools Establishment and EGA. Students were able to advance their practical skills and knowledge of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and sustainability.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “As a nation with bold industrial growth ambitions, we need more young people to continue their studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and ultimately pursue careers in these fields. This is why EGA runs our Engineer the Future programme, and why I was so pleased to see so much young talent in this year’s design challenge. I look forward to what these young people will achieve in the future, which I hope will even include careers at EGA.”

So far this academic year, EGA’s Engineer the Future has engaged over 5,000 school students.

EGA is a significant employer for science, technology, engineering and mathematics professionals, employing around 1,500 people in these fields including over 500 UAE Nationals.

