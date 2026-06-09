Dubai, United Arab Emirates – EEIC (Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company), a Ghobash Group Enterprise, alongside UAE-based Emerald Ecotechnologies LLC, successfully concluded their participation at the MENA Desalination exhibition (June 3–4), where they featured the AQUACHLOR® Mixed Oxidants technology. The joint showcase highlighted the system’s ability to deliver safer, more efficient, and sustainable water treatment for desalination, potable water, and wastewater applications across the region.

During the event, the companies demonstrated how this technology helps regional operators cut operating costs and minimize reliance on hazardous chlorine-based chemicals. The successful showcase allowed EEIC and Emerald Ecotechnologies to engage directly with industry stakeholders looking to optimize their current utility infrastructure.

These efforts align with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which prioritizes water sustainability, infrastructure resilience, and improved operational efficiency as the nation continues expanding investment in large-scale desalination projects.

A key UAE reference project highlighted during the exhibition was the NAQAA SWRO Desalination Plant in Umm Al Quwain, which has a potable water treatment capacity of approximately 684,000 m³/day. AQUACHLOR® has been selected as a chlorine dioxide replacement solution for the facility, with deployment planned later this year. Once implemented, the project is expected to deliver a reported 91% reduction in operating expenditure (OPEX) while maintaining stable residual disinfection performance and WHO-compliant potable water quality without harmful disinfection by-products like bromate, chlorate and chlorite.

Speaking during MENA Desalination, Petr Gnatyuk, CEO, Emerald Ecotechnologies, highlighted the growing demand for safer and lower-cost alternatives to conventional chlorine or chlorine dioxide-based disinfection systems as utilities across the region continue modernizing water infrastructure and expanding desalination capacity.

Ramiz Parbalkar, Head of Water Technology Business Unit at EEIC, said: “The UAE continues to lead regional investment in advanced water infrastructure and desalination projects, with an increasing focus on operational efficiency, sustainability, and long-term water security. As an EPC company supporting complex utility and infrastructure projects across the region, EEIC works closely with operators to help integrate practical and scalable technologies into critical water infrastructure. Through our partnership with Emerald Ecotechnologies, we demonstrated solutions at the event that help reduce chemical dependency, lower operating costs, and enhance operational safety.”

Petr Gnatyuk, CEO, Emerald Ecotechnologies, added: “Utilities today are looking for technologies that can deliver stronger disinfection performance while also simplifying operations and reducing lifecycle costs. Throughout the exhibition, we saw growing regional interest in solutions that are effective, cheap and reduce the demand in transportation and storage of hazardous chemicals.”

The showcased solution also supports broader industry efforts to reduce disinfection by-products (DBPs), improve biofilm control within water distribution networks, and enhance operational safety by minimizing the handling and storage of hazardous chemicals.

The event served as a strategic platform for both companies to showcase how advanced mixed oxidant technology can immediately elevate operational safety and commercial efficiency for GCC water networks. Following the successful exhibition, EEIC and Emerald Technologies are well-positioned to accelerate the deployment of these sustainable solutions, driving the next generation of resilient utility infrastructure across the region.

About Emerald Ecotechnologies, LLC

Emerald Ecotechnologies is an international company providing eco-safe, cost-effective, and patented electrochemical water treatment solutions. Its flagship Aquachlor® Mixed Oxidant Generators are deployed worldwide for potable water, wastewater, swimming pools, industrial, and recreational water applications.

For more information, visit www.eng.emerald.eco. You can also follow Emerald Technologies on LinkedIn.

About EEIC

Established in 2002, Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company (EEIC) - A Ghobash Group Enterprise - takes pride in being a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company in the UAE, with over 500 specialists and cutting-edge technology, EEIC excels in mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and control systems, undertaking complex projects across various sectors such as Oil & Gas, Energy, Power, Utilities, Water Treatment & Management, and Smart Infrastructure. EEIC's clients include ADNOC, government entities, semi-government organizations, and leading EPC contractors. The company is focused on renewable sustainable energy solutions, aiming to be a top contractor and employer in its industry.

For more information, visit eeic-uae.com or write to info@eeic-uae.com. You can also follow EEIC on LinkedIn.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact information:

Tony Hamad

Group Marketing Director