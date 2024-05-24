Dubai, UAE – EDIT by Ahmed Seddiqi, the contemporary lifestyle concept from Seddiqi Holding, took home six awards at the Transform Awards MEA 2024, a highly acclaimed event celebrating excellence in rebranding and brand development across the Middle East and Africa region. This recognition is a testament to the business’ commitment to excellence in brand development and visual identity within the retail sector.

BOND, a brand design consultancy, collaborated on the project with brand EDIT by Ahmed Seddiqi, facilitating a significant development and transformation across its identity and visual communication.

Brand EDIT by Ahmed Seddiqi was honoured with four Gold awards for; Best Development of a New Brand Within an Existing Brand Portfolio, Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media Channels, Best Implementation of a Brand Development Project, and Best Visual Identity from the Retail Sector. The accolades highlight the seamless integration of EDIT by Ahmed Seddiqi within the portfolio, enhancing brand diversity, appeal and brand identity, ensuring a strong customer connection and market presence.

In addition, the brand secured two Bronze awards for Best Naming Strategy (New Name), acknowledging the creative and strategic re-naming process that captures the renewed essence of the brand, and Best Use of a Visual Property, recognising the innovative and impactful use of visual elements that define the unique brand aesthetic.

EDIT by Ahmed Seddiqi’s branding efforts continue to set new benchmarks in the retail industry, offering a curated selection of lifestyle watches and accessories that cater to the diverse and dynamic lifestyles of its modern customers.

For more information, visit www.byedit.com or follow us on Instagram.

About EDIT by Ahmed Seddiqi

EDIT by Ahmed Seddiqi is a curation of the perfect selection of lifestyle watches and accessories for every occasion. The new concept is the ultimate destination to find on-trend options, helping you make the perfect choice for you. With over 20 brands in the portfolio, EDIT by Ahmed Seddiqi represents an expert lifestyle offering that provides our customers with the latest in watches and accessories.