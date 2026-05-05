Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE has signed a Global Air Carrier Services Agreement with Etihad Airways at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE 2026), consolidating its airfreight operations under the UAE's national carrier.

Under the agreement, EDGE will procure airfreight services through Etihad Airways' cargo operations for shipments on behalf of itself and its growing portfolio of 35 entities. The agreement is part of EDGE’s broader strategy to prioritise local partnerships across its supply chain and operations, ensuring that as the organisation grows, it continues to invest in and rely on the UAE's own world-class institutions and capabilities.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: "This agreement reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful local partnerships that create lasting value for the UAE. By working with Etihad Airways, we are not only optimising our own operations but contributing to the growth of a truly integrated national industrial base."

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Etihad Cargo provides the reliability, security and global reach needed to serve advanced industrial and defence operations while strengthening national capability through local partnerships. Consolidating EDGE’s airfreight operations with Etihad Cargo reflects a high level of trust in the UAE’s national carrier to support complex, high value and time critical requirements at scale.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the world’s leading air cargo carriers, offering customers a diverse portfolio of products and services through an extensive global network of chartered and scheduled operations.

Strategically based in Abu Dhabi, the carrier’s hub lies at the crossroads of the busiest trade lanes, connecting Asia, Europe, North America, Australia, and Africa, taking goods, care, and connections beyond borders. Under this platform, Etihad Cargo’s new campaign, “It’s Never Just An Address,” celebrates the meaningful stories and human connections behind every shipment.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo’s specialised products and services include SkyStables (Equine), LiveAnimals (pets), PharmaLife (pharma and life sciences), FreshForward (perishables), SecureTech (electronics), FlightValet (automobile), AirMail, SafeGuard, and FlyCulture (vulnerables).

The carrier is among a select few global airlines to hold all four IATA Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) certifications, for Pharma, Fresh, Live Animals, and Lithium Batteries, continuously achieving the highest industry standards.

For more information, please visit http://www.etihadcargo.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

+971 52 220 2930

Etihad Airways Duty Media Officer:

Direct: +971 50 818 9596

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae