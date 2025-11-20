Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), one of Korea’s leading aerospace companies, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential areas of cooperation in the aerospace and defence industry, and related fields. The preliminary agreement reflects an early-stage engagement as both organisations review possibilities that may support shared interests across the defence and advanced technology fields.

The MoU was signed by Jaehong Kim, VP and Head of International Business Development, MENA, and Khaled Al Zaabi, President - Platforms & Systems, EDGE, witnessed by JaeByoung Cha, CEO of KAI, and Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

About Korea Aerospace Industries

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is the globally leading aerospace and defense company in the Republic of Korea, offering a full range of aircraft development, production, and lifecycle support capabilities. KAI’s portfolio includes the KF-21 next-generation fighter, the FA-50 light combat aircraft, the KT-1 trainer, and advanced helicopter and unmanned systems, serving customers worldwide with reliable and innovative solutions.

