Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE entity KATIM, a leader in the development of innovative and ultra-secure communications and data protection solutions, today announced a collaboration with e& UAE, the telecommunication arm of e&, to work together to strengthen the security of resilient critical communication technologies.

The partners signed the agreement at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025, underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, highlighting their shared commitment to advancing secure and resilient communication technologies.

As part of the agreement, the two entities will collaborate on the continued development and integration of the KATIM X3M Ultra-Secure Smartphone, the deployment of KATIM Gateways for enhanced data protection, and the implementation of the KATIM Secure App, X4, to provide an additional layer of encrypted communication capabilities.

Didier Pagnoux, CEO, KATIM, said: “As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the need for secure and resilient communication solutions has never been greater. Our collaboration with e& UAE enables us to push the boundaries of cybersecurity and provide next-generation encryption technologies that ensure absolute data integrity for all.”

For his part, Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government and VVIP Relations Officer, e& UAE, said “At e& UAE, we are committed to empowering businesses and government entities with the most advanced digital security solutions. Partnering with KATIM allows us to further reinforce our secure communications portfolio, ensuring that our clients have access to the most sophisticated and reliable protection against emerging cyber threats.”

Attendees of IDEX 2025 can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at stand C20 in hall 5, and outdoor stand CP-270 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until 21 February 2025.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.