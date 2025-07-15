MUSCAT: BankDhofar, the second largest bank by branch network size in Oman , has unveiled a campaign for a branding uplift under the slogan “Innovation inspired by you", this is not just a slogan, but a way of working, We innovate today from your world, to create a financial future closer to you.

More than just a change in look and feel, the brand uplift reflects BankDhofar’s evolution into a forward-thinking financial partner, deeply attuned to the aspirations of its customers—individuals, entrepreneurs, and institutions alike. At the heart of this transformation lies a simple but powerful insight: true innovation begins with understanding people.

The campaign emphasizes BankDhofar’s commitment to listening, learning, and adapting to the ever-changing needs of its customers. By putting people at the center, the bank aims to design products and services that are not only innovative but also meaningful, intuitive, and transformative—helping customers achieve their financial goals at every stage of life.

Said Juma Al Busaidi, Head of Marketing & Corporate Communication at BankDhofar said, At BankDhofar, what we offer is not just traditional banking services and products, but a true reflection of our customers' aspirations.

He added : “We always start from the market Where we analyze and study people's needs, monitor their changes, and learn from their experiences. From there, We design our services and products with them, not just for them. Because we believe that the best innovations begin with a deep understanding of our customers' worlds. Our “Innovation inspired by you" campaign is not just a slogan, it's a way of working. We innovate today from your world, to create a financial future closer to you”.

Under its new brand vision—to be Oman’s most trusted, innovative, and inclusive financial partner—BankDhofar is adopting a global mindset while staying rooted in Omani values. The bank seeks to make banking simple, personal, and built for the future, offering a human-centric approach grounded in trust, empathy, and digital excellence.

Far more than a cosmetic change, the brand uplift characterizes as a fundamental transformation in the bank’s identity and approach. The shift reflects a move away from traditional service provision toward becoming a trusted partner in customers’ financial journeys.

From intuitive digital platforms to personalized financial guidance, the brand uplift is designed to offer seamless, secure, and empowering experiences—whether customers are managing everyday finances, scaling their businesses, or planning for the long term. A key part of this transformation is integrating cutting-edge technology with personalized service to create truly tailored banking experiences.

Internally, the rebranding effort is aligning teams, processes, and customer touchpoints with the bank’s values and long-term goals. The objective is to create a cohesive and emotionally resonant brand experience that strengthens relationships and builds long-term loyalty.

As part of a broader strategic vision, BankDhofar is positioning itself as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth, digital transformation, and inclusive prosperity in Oman. The bank’s purpose is clear: to empower people and businesses through trusted, innovative financial solutions that contribute to national progress.

With the unveiling of its new brand uplift , BankDhofar signals the start of a new chapter—one that redefines what banking can and should be in the modern era. As it looks ahead, the bank remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable growth, digital innovation, and putting people first in everything it does.