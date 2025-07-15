Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Travel Loan Campaign, tailored to help customers embrace the joy of travel—whether within Oman during the picturesque Khareef season in Salalah or abroad for international adventures. The campaign reflects the Bank’s ongoing commitment to delivering customer-centric financial solutions that enhance quality of life and offer greater lifestyle flexibility.

The Travel Loan offers customers the opportunity to borrow between OMR 1,000 and OMR 5,000 with an attractive interest rate of 4.5%, and flexible repayment terms of up to 12 months. To further reward customers, the campaign includes a two-year annual fee waiver on OAB credit cards for eligible applicants.

Special benefits await those heading to Salalah for Khareef, including 20% cashback on fuel spent at Oman Oil and Shell stations during selected weekends in July and August. In addition, customers can access exclusive offers on hotels, dining, cafés, and car rentals in the Dhofar region, making their trip even more enjoyable and cost-effective. International travelers are not left behind. The campaign also includes complimentary travel insurance, offering peace of mind for customers flying abroad, ensuring safety and convenience remain a priority.

Mr. Juma Al Fulaiti, Deputy Head of Retail Banking at OAB, commented, “At OAB, we believe travel is more than leisure—it’s an opportunity to connect, explore, and grow. Through this Travel Loan campaign, we’re proud to provide financial solutions that allow our customers to experience new destinations without the burden of financial constraints. Whether it's enjoying the lush beauty of Salalah or discovering the world beyond, we want our customers to indulge, while also creating a slew of unforgettable memories with their families and loved ones.”

Customers can apply for the Travel Loan conveniently via the OAB Mobile App or by visiting their nearest branch. This initiative is part of OAB’s broader strategy to offer flexible, relevant, and rewarding financial products that align with customers’ evolving needs and aspirations.