BANGKOK

eBay, one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, hosted its annual Exporter of the Year 2024 event in Bangkok, Thailand, from December 3 to 4. The event brought together 100 top sellers from Global Emerging Market regions, including Eastern Europe, the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, to celebrate their entrepreneurial spirit and global exporting excellence.

As part of the two-day event celebrating eBay sellers, the Exporter of the Year 2024 award ceremony was held on December 4 at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers. Among the participants, 24 eBay sellers were recognized for their outstanding growth performance and exceptional buyer experience. These accolades highlight their remarkable service excellence compared to millions of sellers across the Global Emerging Market regions.

At the event, top sellers from eBay’s global emerging markets connected with a vibrant global community made up of individuals and businesses, spanning diverse geographies, cultures, and languages. Their experiences reinforced how eBay’s tools and support have enabled cross-border trade sellers to reach new customers and successfully expand their operations to international markets.

The gathering also facilitated knowledge sharing, cross-border partnerships, and networking opportunities amongst top sellers, helping them better understand different market needs.

Growing strength of United Arab Emirates eBay sellers

Many UAE sellers ranked among the top 100 best-performing sellers, reflecting the high global demand for UAE inventory across the world. Of the 24 awarded, 2 UAE sellers won awards topping the highly competitive Parts and Accessories and luxury categories.

UAE eBay sellers continue to thrive in global commerce, with the top five best-selling categories in 2024 including Car & Truck Parts & Accessories, PLCs & HMIs, Drives & Starters, Circuit Breakers & Disconnectors, and Women’s Bags & Handbags. These categories have attracted buyers worldwide, with the United States leading as the top buyer market, followed by the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Germany. This impressive performance highlights the UAE’s critical role in connecting sellers to eBay’s global customer base and promoting international trade.

Mohammad Israr from OEM Autopartz, the 2nd place winner in the Best Growth - Parts & Accessories category, shared that selling on eBay was a natural step for him. He highlighted eBay’s ability to provide instant global exposure, enabling sellers to scale into multiple markets from a single location. This approach has driven double-digit growth and helped build a loyal customer base in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.

Meanwhile, The Luxury Closet, the 1st place winner in the Rising Star category, shared that eBay’s platform has enabled them to efficiently manage inventory, streamline the customer experience, and expand globally. In less than a year, they have reached a diverse customer base across 80 countries, and achieved near-zero error rates in authenticating over half a million items. Notably, they have become one of the largest consignment marketplaces outside the US, with high-end sales reaching $110K for a single item.

Vidmay Naini, General Manager, Global Emerging Markets at eBay commented: “At eBay, we are committed to connecting people and building communities as partners with our sellers –supporting and working together with them to showcase the potential of global ecommerce. The eBay Exporter of the Year 2024 event is a celebration of our sellers’ success and an excellent opportunity for us to express our gratitude for their passion, innovation and dedication to entrepreneurship on eBay. We believe that success for us happens together. As we continue to see the power of cross-border trade through these sellers’ journeys, especially as a tool to scale exporting businesses and create economic opportunity for all, we are excited to keep empowering individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes to thrive on our platform, together with us”

About eBay. Inc

eBay is a global leader in e-commerce, operating marketplace platforms that connect millions of sellers and buyers across more than 190 markets worldwide. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2023, eBay enabled more than $73 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.