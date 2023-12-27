First aerial seeding trials in the Al Dhafra Region nurtured native species in an arid ecosystem without the use of irrigation

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the region’s largest environmental regulator and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, have announced their partnership with Dendra, an international environmental technology company, to leverage advanced seeding drones and AI technologies to assess and restore terrestrial and coastal ecosystems across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

A set of innovative solutions, based on data and advanced artificial intelligence technology, will be deployed by the partnership in the areas of preserving environmental habitats and local species in addition to restoring the ecological balance in the wild habitats in Abu Dhabi and mangrove areas. This partnership will support EAD’s initiatives in assessing the condition of terrestrial and coastal habitats and increasing environmental information about them. Dendra will provide the expertise and foundational infrastructure to scale and harmonize restoration activities benefitting desert and coastal areas, while ADQ will model an impactful approach to biodiversity risk mitigation by enabling the preservation of natural ecosystems as an integral part of a healthy, resilient economy.

The first arid restoration trial is already underway in the Al Dhafra Region, utilizing drones to carry out aerial seeding on desert land. Dendra’s method, with its advanced approach in relying on drones, has overcome the obstacles associated with traditional seed dispersal methods. It also achieved an acceleration of the rate of cultivation, increasing the rate of planting, whilst providing the ability to access remote areas. This is in addition to allowing the reintroduction of native species to an arid ecosystem without the use of irrigation by selecting areas that receive the largest amounts of rainfall annually. Each seeding drone is capable of carrying 53 species at a time and seed an area the size of over 100 football fields per day. The technology applied by Dendra also enables traceability, with drones recording the exact planting location for each bag of seeds and monitoring restoration success.

EAD will guide and oversee the analysis phase of the trial to determine feasibility of future large-scale terrestrial habitat rehabilitation projects. Furthermore, EAD’s environmentalists, together with an experienced team from Dendra, conducted an extensive field survey, capitalizing on cutting-edge drone technologies. This groundbreaking approach leverages remote sensing to capture images that seamlessly align with EAD's habitat vegetation maps and extensive database, covering a vast expanse of 10,000 hectares for meticulous monitoring.

Ahmed Al Hashmi, Executive Director of Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD said: “In partnership with ADQ and Dendra we are embarking on a significant mission to achieve a deeper understanding of the natural vegetation habitats of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and their interactions with human influences. These influences range from the challenges posed by overgrazing to the vital role played by the Government through establishment and responsible management of protected areas. This partnership seeks to build a comprehensive information foundation, enabling us to secure and protect our critical and fragile natural habitats with data that balances preservation and establishes effective management practices. Based on this data we will be using drone technology to rehabilitate habitats for the greater goal of conserving our native terrestrial and marine ecosystems.”

Anas Jawdat Albarguthi, Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, commented: “As our nation makes headway towards realizing sustainability objectives, the preservation and regeneration of our natural ecosystems must be a priority for local organizations. Together with Dendra, we are building an R&D-powered supply chain to bring native plant species back to Abu Dhabi’s deserts and mangroves, which restores balance and boosts ecosystem health. Our stewardship actions benefit the environment under the umbrella of our wider ESG aspirations, but also play an important role in driving sustainable economic development by strengthening climate resilience.”

Dr Susan Graham, CEO at Dendra, said: “Dendra was born out of the realization that the rate of land degradation is higher than the rate of land restoration, which calls for urgent action. Combining our efforts with ADQ allows us to strengthen R&D and drive lasting transformation by restoring local ecosystems that have been adversely affected by external stressors. Our technology is superior in biodiversity, scalability and traceability. This provides us with the capability to conserve, rehabilitate and restore ecosystems with distinctive challenges, as is the case in Abu Dhabi, which spans several hundred thousand hectares of difficult-to-access arid landscapes and 600 kilometers of coastline. We look forward to working closely with ADQ and facilitating greater cooperation between stakeholders that are on a shared mission to act responsibly and drive sustainable restoration.”

Earlier this year, ADQ and EAD also announced the deployment of artificial 3D-printed terracotta-based reef tiles intended to aid coral restoration in the Arabian Gulf off the shore of Abu Dhabi under a partnership with Archireef, a climate technology company headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystems. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

About ADQ

Established in 2018, ADQ is an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company with a broad portfolio of major enterprises. Its investments span key sectors of the UAE’s diversified economy including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, and mobility and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi’s government, ADQ is committed to accelerating the transformation of the Emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy.

About Dendra

Dendra is an environmental technology company that sets the standard for biodiverse ecosystem restoration. It restores large-scale ecosystems by combining field ecology with remotely collected high resolution imagery, which is analysed in the AI enabled Dendra data platform. The resulting insights power world-class restoration outcomes through aerial seeding and management tools, whilst also addressing biodiversity and carbon measurement needs.

For more information, visit dendra.io or write to dendra@sevenmedia.ae. You can also follow Dendra on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.