Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: e& UAE, the flagship telecommunications arm of e&, has announced the successful completion of the first phase of integrating AI into its private cloud for operations. This initiative, powered by Intel’s advanced AMX technology and Cisco’s cutting-edge networking and data centre solutions, aims to elevate e& UAE’s operational efficiency by leveraging AI and developing AI use cases across its business operations.

The integration of AI into e&’s private cloud was collaboratively developed by Intel, Cisco and e&’s cloud experts with the goal to create a robust cloud environment. The initiative aims to develop AI models for analysing large datasets on e&’s network, optimising operations by migrating AI workloads to the cloud, and creating customer support AI use cases. In addition, this deployment will help improve business performance within e&’s internal operations in the UAE, consequently enhancing their customer experience.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology Officer, e& UAE, said: “By embedding AI into our private cloud infrastructure, we are transforming how we operate and deliver value at e& UAE. This reflects our commitment to leveraging AI to go beyond enhancing operational efficiency. Collaborating with Intel and Cisco has allowed us to build a future-proof, scalable and reliable cloud environment that supports our vision of becoming a truly AI-enabled organisation. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a digital ecosystem that drives long-term value, adaptability and sustainable innovation across our operations.”

Intel’s Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) is a built-in accelerator, integrated with Intel® Xeon® scalable processors. Engineered to handle AI workloads—including inference and fine-tuning on models with up to 20 billion parameters—these processors provide a compelling and scalable foundation for deploying AI at scale. AMX aims to enhance the performance and efficiency of e& UAE’s computational workloads by optimising AI and machine learning processes, accelerating data analytics, and reducing resource consumption. This integration contributes to the development of scalable, cost-effective, and energy-efficient operations, allowing e& UAE to effectively run AI workloads.

Eng.Taha Khalifa Intel Middle East & Africa General Manager: “Intel and e& have a long history of working on innovative technologies. The new private cloud phase is enabled with the AMX capabilities from Intel, which allow the IT workloads to use AI accelerators for each and every application. This technology is not only a game changer in the IT environment but also is an AI enabler with sustainability in mind to minimise the power consumption thus maximising sustainability and power efficiency.”

Cisco has been instrumental in equipping e& UAE with the infrastructure required to support its private AI cloud deployment, using the UCS X-Series M7 Blade Servers with the 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and Cisco Nexus switches. This robust on-premises setup helps provide seamless connectivity, reliability, sovereignty and security, with the intent to serve as a foundation for a future-ready AI-powered cloud.

Zayan Sadek, Managing Director, Service Provider - MEA, Cisco, said: “Cisco’s advanced networking and data centre solutions help provide e& UAE with a secure and scalable infrastructure that is designed to support modern AI workloads. The ultimate goal is to help e& UAE enhance operational efficiency, adapt to evolving market conditions, and foster innovation in the telecom industry.”

Through this deployment, e& UAE is enhancing its technological capabilities to support its journey towards becoming an AI-driven organisation. This milestone aligns with the group’s broader AI strategy, which focuses on leveraging AI and data analytics to drive operational excellence and advance sustainability initiatives.

