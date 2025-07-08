Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), under the leadership of His Excellency the Chancellor, Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, held its Mid-Cycle Strategic Progress Review Meeting to present key developments and evaluate the University’s performance for the first half of 2025.

The meeting served as a platform to assess progress against the 2024–2026 Strategic Framework, with detailed presentations from the Vice Chancellors on financial performance and outcomes of ongoing strategic initiatives. The session reflected HBMSU’s commitment to institutional accountability, structured evaluation, and continuous improvement.

The meeting included a dedicated segment in which His Excellency the Chancellor shared his reflections on the strategic importance of performance evaluation and the pivotal role of leadership in advancing institutional excellence.

The meeting also acknowledged selected faculty and staff members for their contributions to key initiatives during the period. In particular, the University recognized Maitha Al Teneiji, Vice Chancellor for Artificial Intelligence and Technology, for completing an executive certificate at MIT, reinforcing HBMSU’s focus on international excellence and leadership development.

The gathering reaffirmed HBMSU’s strategic direction and its role in advancing smart education in alignment with national priorities.