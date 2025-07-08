Expands Visibility of Internal Exposures within an Organization’s Environment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today announced the expansion of its Sophos Managed Risk capabilities with the introduction of Internal Attack Surface Management (IASM) with technology powered by Tenable.

Many organizations face critical blind spots in their cyber defenses. In fact, the Sophos State of Ransomware 2025 report found 40% of organizations impacted by ransomware in the last year reported falling victim due to an exposure they were unaware of. Sophos Managed Risk, now with both internal and external attack surface management, addresses this challenge, providing comprehensive visibility into internal and external weaknesses that could be exploited by threat actors.

“With Sophos Managed Risk, organizations gain an attacker’s-eye view to identify and prioritize remediation of risks before adversaries can exploit them. The solution offers a unified view of both internal and external exposures, prioritized by risk and paired with clear remediation guidance,” said Rob Harrison, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Sophos. “This enables organizations to focus their efforts where it matters most, on the most critical vulnerabilities, resolving them rapidly.”

The latest release of Sophos Managed Risk introduces unauthenticated internal scanning, which assesses a system from the perspective of an external attacker without user credentials or privileged access. This enables organizations to identify and mitigate high-risk vulnerabilities, such as open ports, exposed services and misconfigurations that are accessible and potentially exploitable by attackers.

Features of IASM for Sophos Managed Risk include:

Comprehensive vulnerability management: Regular automated scanning to identify weaknesses affecting assets within the network.

Regular automated scanning to identify weaknesses affecting assets within the network. AI-powered prioritization: Intelligently determines which vulnerabilities pose the highest risk and need immediate attention, guiding organizations to prioritize their patching and remediation efforts.

Intelligently determines which vulnerabilities pose the highest risk and need immediate attention, guiding organizations to prioritize their patching and remediation efforts. Industry-leading technology: Sophos leverages Tenable Nessus scanners to detect vulnerabilities inside the network and determine their severity.

Sophos leverages Tenable Nessus scanners to detect vulnerabilities inside the network and determine their severity. The Sophos advantage: Unlike vendors that separate External Attack Surface Management (EASM) and IASM into distinct products, Sophos provides an integrated managed service powered by leading Tenable technology and backed by one of the world’s leading MDR services.

The new IASM capabilities are accessible through Sophos Managed Risk, an extended service with Sophos MDR. The Sophos Managed Risk team is Tenable-certified and works closely with Sophos MDR to share essential information about zero-days, known vulnerabilities and exposure risks to assess and investigate possibly exploited environments.

IASM for Sophos Managed Risk is available today for all new and existing Sophos Managed risk customers, with no changes to licenses or pricing. Customers can immediately benefit from the extended coverage by deploying Tenable Nessus scanners and scheduling automated scans in their Sophos Central console.

Learn more about the new Internal Attack Surface Management capabilities and Sophos Managed Risk, visit Sophos.com/Managed-Risk.

