Dubai, United Arab Emirates — MTestHub, an assessment-first hiring and screening platform, today announced a strategic expansion into Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and the broader Middle East, aligning its growth strategy with the region’s accelerated investment in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and business excellence.

The expansion reflects both evolving global labor market dynamics and the Middle East’s emergence as a leading hub for innovation, enterprise growth, and workforce modernization. While hiring uncertainty, regulatory pressure, and market volatility continue to challenge employers in the United States, countries across the Gulf, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are investing aggressively in technology-enabled growth, talent development, and AI-driven business transformation.

MTestHub’s expansion aligns closely with regional initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s long-term strategy to become the global capital for AI, innovation, and future-ready enterprises.

“We are seeing a clear shift in where organizations are investing in growth, talent, and long-term capability,” said Daniel Passariello, CEO of MTestHub.

“The Middle East, especially Dubai, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, is building the future of work with intention. Strong job markets, massive digital investment, and a clear vision for AI adoption make this region the ideal catalyst for what we’re building at MTestHub.”

Assessment-First Hiring for a New Era of Work

MTestHub was built to address one of the most persistent challenges in hiring today: making confident, data-driven decisions before interviews. Rather than relying on resumes alone, the platform enables organizations to screen candidates through role-specific assessments, AI-powered scoring, and automated workflows, significantly reducing time-to-hire while improving quality, fairness, and retention.

As organizations across the Middle East scale rapidly, MTestHub helps employers:

Reduce hiring risk and bias

Validate skills before interviews

Scale hiring without increasing recruiter headcount

Support modern, AI-enabled workforce strategies

Strategic Partnerships and Full-Suite Workforce Support

As part of its regional expansion, MTestHub is working with strategic go-to-market partners across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the broader Middle East, while also collaborating with HR outsourcing and consulting firms to provide a more complete hiring and workforce transformation solution.

This flexible, partner-led approach allows organizations to adopt MTestHub as a standalone hiring platform or as part of a broader HR and workforce modernization initiative.

“This is an exciting phase of growth for us,” Passariello added.

“We are building with partners, listening closely to regional needs, and staying flexible as we expand globally. Our mission is simple: help organizations hire better, faster, and more confidently in a world that’s changing quickly.”

Looking Ahead

MTestHub will initially focus on pilot customers and strategic partnerships across Dubai, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, with plans to expand further across the Middle East in 2025 and beyond.

For more information, visit www.mtesthub.com

About MTestHub

MTestHub is an assessment-first hiring and screening platform that helps organizations improve hiring decisions before interviews. By combining AI-powered assessments, automated screening, and workflow optimization, MTestHub enables faster, fairer, and more effective hiring at scale.

Media Contact:

Abasifreke Victor Edet

Content Marketing Manager

MTestHub

abasifreke@mtesthub.com