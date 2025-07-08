Dubai, UAE – Backed by visionary government planning and a booming real estate market, Expo City Dubai is fast becoming the top destination for international investors, particularly from Germany and Switzerland.

In a major show of confidence, 6 full buildings, multiple floors, and dozens of individual units have been sold in just 2 months-led by Provident Estate with their Senior Investment Advisor Walid Alok who sold full buildings in less than 40 days.

“Expo City is the number one investment opportunity in Dubai today,” says Walid Alok “The city's commitment to infrastructure and sustainability has created the kind of data-driven market confidence that appeals strongly to German investors.”

Why Expo City is Attracting Global Capital

Government-backed mega-development with long-term infrastructure investment

Strategic location, smart city design, and future-proof masterplan

High ROI potential and attractive rental yields

A hub for business, sustainability, and global innovation

German Confidence is Reshaping Dubai's Real Estate Map

Recent transactions reflect a noticeable capital shift from Europe to Dubai. High-net-worth individuals and family offices from Germany and Switzerland are increasingly redirecting their real estate portfolios to Expo City.

“We’ve seen more European capital move into Dubai in the past 2 years than ever before,” Loai Al Fakir, CEO of Provident Estate adds “German-speaking investors especially are showing a clear preference for Expo City’s vision and performance.”

With a proven track record and deep market expertise, Provident Estate continues to be a leading force in Dubai real estate. Senior Investment Advisor Walid Alok has played a pivotal role in positioning Expo City as a prime investment destination—closing full buildings transactions and managing portfolios for investors overseas.

From full portfolio planning to after-sales support and property management, Provident offers international investors a seamless, end-to-end investment journey.

Cultural Intelligence = Investment Confidence

Fluent in both European and Arab cultures, Walid bridges the gap between markets with clear, tailored advice. His ability to align with international investor mindsets has made him a trusted advisor for German-speaking clients entering Dubai’s property landscape.

-Ends-

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

Website: www.providentestate.com

Instagram:@providentestate

LinkedIn: @providentestate

For PR inquiries, contact Charline Abi Rached, Brand Manager

Email: charline@providentestate.com