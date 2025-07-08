Ali bin Harmal: The new campus embodies a sustainable and smart future vision for education

Abu Dhabi – Liwa University (LU), a subsidiary of NEMA Holding, has announced its new campus in the Al Tiwayya area in Al Ain will open soon. The campus is set to welcome students in the beginning of the upcoming academic year, in line with LU’s vision to provide an advanced learning environment that supports academic excellence and sustainable innovation.

The new campus features fully integrated facilities including vast green spaces, prayer rooms, a modern library, multiple recreational activity areas, and a dedicated student center all designed to foster hands-on learning, creativity, and innovation. Spanning 19,524 square meters, with a student capacity of 2,000 upon completion. The new campus includes 41 classrooms, advanced laboratories specializing in Health Sciences and IT, a dedicated research lab, and a cutting-edge media studio.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Liwa University, said: “The new campus in Al Ain stands as a model of innovation where cutting-edge technology meets forward-thinking design. At Liwa University, we are committed to forging strategic partnerships with key industries to ensure our graduates are prepared to meet the evolving needs of the job market, especially in high-impact fields such as artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Sustainability is also at the heart of this project, with the campus designed to meet the highest environmental standards and promote responsible energy use.”

“This project represents more than just an expansion, it reflects Liwa University’s commitment to advancing high-quality education and contributing to the UAE’s national development goals. The vision for the new campus goes beyond academic excellence. It is designed to serve as a hub for launching innovative initiatives in technology and digital transformation, while also playing a vital role in instilling national values and strengthening Emirati identity among students”, he added.

Strategically located within the Al Ain community, the new Liwa University campus is fully equipped to provide students with a well-rounded and enriching student experience, supported by a distinguished faculty body. All programs offered at the university are accredited by relevant authorities both within the UAE and internationally, ensuring high-quality of education.

Professor Mohamed Dhiaf, President of Liwa University, said: “The opening of the new campus marks a significant milestone in Liwa University’s continued journey of growth and transformation. The campus was designed to meet the highest standards of environmental sustainability, using advanced technologies in lighting, energy efficiency, and water consumption, reflecting the university's commitment to achieving academic excellence in a sustainable learning environment.”

Future expansion plans include the construction of additional academic buildings and outdoor sports facilities, as well as dedicated areas for car and bicycle parking. The campus is equipped with all necessary safety requirements in accordance with civil defence standards and fully considers the needs of people of determination.

About Liwa University

Liwa University strives to empower all students to succeed academically and personally by providing them with the best resources, support, and guidance. To achieve this, the University offers targeted programs and services designed to enhance academic progress and wellbeing. LU offers 30 undergraduate and postgraduate programs across the College of Business, College of Engineering and Computing, College of Media and Public Relations, and College of Medical and Health Sciences.

All LU programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Its business programs are internationally accredited by the ACBSP (Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs), USA.

LU provides flexible scheduling options, including evening and weekend classes, to meet the diverse needs of its students.