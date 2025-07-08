Dubai, UAE: Expo City Dubai has been named The Final Pitch: Dubai’s official Business Community Partner, reinforcing its commitment to shaping a vibrant, innovation-driven business ecosystem at the centre of Dubai’s future.Filming is now underway at Expo City Dubai, which also serves as the official venue for the inaugural Middle East edition of The Final Pitch – Asia’s longest-running business reality television show.

A strategic partnership aligned for impact

Located at the nexus of global connectivity and trade, Expo City plays a key role in advancing Dubai’s long-term economic agenda. A world-class free zone with an environment conducive to success for businesses of all sizes, it offers the ideal base for a format like The Final Pitch, which seeks to drive entrepreneurial outcomes through mentorship, visibility and real capital.

The partnership reflects a natural synergy between Expo City’s mission to attract like-minded organisations shaping the knowledge economy and committed to innovation with purpose, and The Final Pitch’s focus on spotlighting ambitious founders and equipping them with the expertise and insights to scale their businesses.

Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer at Expo City Dubai, said: “As the new centre of Dubai’s future, Expo City’s thriving ecosystem is home to future-focused organisations of all sizes – from entrepreneurs to global corporations – that share our commitment to delivering sustainable progress in the UAE and beyond. We are delighted to host The Final Pitch and its impressive, innovative contestants, and we look forward to following their journeys and exploring future collaboration opportunities in our vibrant business community.”

Expo City: Dubai – where bold ideas scale

As an incubator for innovation and collaborative enterprise, Expo City offers flexible business pathways, future-ready infrastructure and access to a global ecosystem – enabling startups, SMEs, multinationals and institutions to flourish in a collaborative business community – a perfect backdrop for The Final Pitch’s Middle East debut. The city empowers ventures to scale with purpose, contributing not only to Dubai’s economic vision but also to broader regional and global progress.

“Partnering with Expo City Dubai marks a powerful moment for the show’s Middle East debut. Its commitment to a bold and future-facing business landscape makes it a strategic springboard for The Final Pitch: Dubai,” said John Aguilar, Creator and Host, The Final Pitch.

“As a destination built to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, Expo City Dubai provides the perfect launchpad for ambitious ideas. This partnership anchors our regional debut within a dynamic business community that truly reflects the UAE’s entrepreneurial spirit.”

Accelerating entrepreneurial outcomes

The Final Pitch: Dubai convenes a high-calibre panel of investor judges and angels and a select group of UAE-based and international founders, each pitching for funding, strategic partnerships and access to markets. Its regional debut signals a key milestone in launching a globally scalable format dedicated to delivering tangible business outcomes for founders and investors.

Produced by award-winning production company Dragon’s Nest and supported in the UAE by Ti22 Films, The Final Pitch: Dubai will air exclusively on OSN and OSN+ in Q4 2025.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – the lynchpin between Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae

About The Final Pitch

The Final Pitch is a business reality TV show produced by leading Asian production house Dragon’s Nest (now Dragon’s Nest LLC FZ in Dubai), where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their innovative businesses to top investors and industry experts.

Launched in 2017, the show has empowered the next generation of entrepreneurs by connecting emerging founders with strategic mentorship and funding opportunities – over 350 start-ups have participated, generating millions of US dollars in funding and strategic partnerships.

Following its success, The Final Pitch is expanding beyond borders with The Final Pitch: Dubai, its inaugural edition in the Middle East. The series furthers its mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. Future UAE editions are being planned for Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, and for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Visit TheFinalPitch.world for more information on the show.

Editor's Note:

For more information or interview requests, please contact: thefinalpitch@sevenmedia.ae

To express interest to be an investor-judge, partner or sponsor, please contact: admin@dragonsnest.co or monica@thefinalpitch.world