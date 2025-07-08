Riyadh, KSA: Majid Al Futtaim’s dedicated retail media network, Precision Media, today announced a strategic partnership with Ritelo (by ArabyAds), a leading retail media technology platform. The partnership will deliver comprehensive and seamless omnichannel advertising opportunities across the Carrefour ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Precision Media is expanding its reach through leveraging Ritelo’s broad client portfolio and Carrefour’s data-driven insights to enhance personalisation and precise targeting across multiple digital touchpoints.

Dr. Günther Helm, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented: “Retail media sits at the core of modern, data-driven brand engagement. Our partnership with Ritelo marks a strategic milestone in reinforcing Majid Al Futtaim’s leadership in this space, harnessing Carrefour’s scale to unlock smarter targeting, higher returns, and more personalised customer experiences. This collaboration creates shared value by enabling brands to connect with the right audiences at the right moments, driving both meaningful impact and measurable business outcomes. This is aligned with our commitment to staying at the forefront of retail innovation, constantly evolving to meet our customers’ needs today while shaping the shopping experiences of tomorrow.”

Tony Bouchard, CEO of Ritelo, said: "This strategic partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Retail underscores the transformative impact of retail media in today’s digital advertising landscape. Our technology redefines how brands and retailers engage consumers—through tailored campaigns that deliver measurable outcomes and elevate brand presence. Together with Carrefour, we aim to deliver significant value to advertisers and transform how digital advertising is managed and monetized across Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Ritelo provides comprehensive solutions to help businesses capitalise on this rapidly growing opportunity of retail media."

The implementation is now being rolled out across Carrefour’s digital platforms in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.