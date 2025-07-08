Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has significantly expanded its direct procurement efforts by having signed more than 131 framework agreements in 2025, marking a major stride toward further increased quality, enhanced cost efficiency, faster project execution, and greater supply chain control, enabled by improved operational autonomy. The move underscores the developer’s continuous pursuit of real estate excellence and enables its swiftly growing portfolio of world-class real estate projects across Dubai and beyond.

Of the total framework agreements signed, 110 are for MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) works, with the remaining 21 covering civil construction. With suppliers spanning over 20 countries, the developer’s framework agreements reflect a globally integrated procurement model. Approximately 60% of onboarded suppliers originate from Europe, from countries such as Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, while another 20% are homegrown and based in the United Arab Emirates. North America and Asia are both also very well represented, making up another almost-20% of suppliers signed with. Most are multinational conglomerates operating across regions, further contributing to the robustness of Azizi’s newly formed supply chains.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “This achievement marks a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to take the reins in strengthening our direct procurement efforts, allowing us to deliver best-in-class communities across Dubai and beyond. By onboarding more than 131 diverse and highly qualified framework partners, which are all carefully selected via a very stringent qualification process, we ensure the consistency, quality, and timeliness that our investors and end-users expect. Our global supplier base is a reflection of our pursuit of excellence – a value that remains at the heart of every project we undertake."

With a procurement approach focused on innovation, efficiency, and resilience, Azizi carries on setting new benchmarks in quality-driven development while contributing to Dubai’s transformation as a global real estate and investment hub.

The news comes in light of realty transactions in Dubai surging 40% to AED 326.7 billion in H1 2025.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.