Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& collaborated with the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) to offer interactive workshops to students, parents and teachers from both public and private schools, as part of the Group's commitment to the digital empowerment of communities.

There were virtual coding workshops held for students and teachers designed to equip students and teachers with the vital technical expertise and skill set, fostering their capabilities to excel and thrive in the increasingly competitive digital landscape, aligning with e&’s long-term vision for education and empowerment.

Virtual cyber security awareness sessions will be held for parents and students. These will focus on educating them on the risks children face online and techniques used to safeguard them in the digital world. These sessions include training on protecting the child from online social and digital threats, cyberbullying and cyber identity theft.

These initiatives are part of e&'s ongoing efforts to support the education sector in the UAE and build on the Group's previous collaboration with MoE, where virtual cybersecurity awareness sessions were held for schools to promote a cybersecurity culture and enhance future generations' digital resilience.

The interactive sessions will be held virtually to facilitate seamless participation for students, parents and teachers, allowing them to conveniently engage from the comfort of their homes or classrooms.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, etisalat by e& UAE, said: "We are steadfast in our commitment to empowering societies digitally, and firmly believe that education and awareness serve as the bedrock for individual empowerment. This is part of our continuous collaboration with the Ministry of Education to give students, parents and teachers the skills and knowledge they need to be aware in a digital and competitive world. It is great to be part of such an initiative that is a perfect platform to prepare the next generation to be ready to face the challenges and exploit the opportunities of the fast-changing landscape.”

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi the Assistant Undersecretary for Care and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education said: “The partnership with e& is a testimony to our joint commitment to upgrade the skills of our teachers and students in the area of programming and coding with advanced technology tools along with cyber security knowledge. With future technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Programming taking center stage in digital transformation, it is important to keep our students abreast with these developments getting them ready for the 21st century with ensuring their online safety through this ongoing developments in the digital field.”

The workshops held in February led by experts covered a comprehensive range of topics such as popular programming language Python, introduction to programming with Python (Text-based programming), automation, introduction to automation utilising UiPath, Artificial Intelligence (AI), AI overview and No-code AI, as well as Business Intelligence (BI) using the power BI tool. The sessions were conducted virtually enabling students and teachers to participate from the comfort of their homes or classrooms.

The coding sessions were made available to students from grades 5 to 12, as well as teachers, with the objective of promoting technical education and raising awareness. with plans to run virtual cybersecurity awareness sessions with schools in collaboration with MOE.

