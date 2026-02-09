Abu Dhabi – e& Carrier & Wholesale Services (C&WS), the international wholesale arm of global technology group e&, today announced the successful landing and integration of the 2Africa submarine cable system at its carrier neutral SmartHub data centre in the UAE.

Building on the completion of the core 2Africa system announced by the consortium, this milestone brings the cable’s capacity into service locally, strengthening the UAE’s international connectivity infrastructure and reinforcing its position as a global digital hub.

Spanning approximately 45,000 kilometres, 2Africa is the world’s largest submarine cable system, connecting Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, and plays a vital role in meeting the region’s rapidly increasing international bandwidth requirements.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: “The successful landing and integration of 2Africa is a strategic achievement that reinforces e&’s role as a trusted global connectivity partner. By bringing this system into service in the UAE, we are strengthening international resilience and enabling our partners and customers to scale with confidence as demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity continues to grow.”

The landing of this state-of-the-art subsea cable now enhances network capacity, resilience, and latency performance, supporting the growing demand for data, cloud services, and digital transformation across the UAE and beyond. By diversifying international routes, the 2Africa system ensures more reliable and seamless connectivity for carriers, content providers, enterprises, and consumers.

