Dubai-UAE –UAE-based energy provider, Duna Energy Systems has today joined the Sport Impact Summit team as Principal Partner; Duna is joining the team to work together to create a more sustainable, healthier world for the future aligning with the UAE government's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Through this partnership, Sport Impact Summit and Duna Energy Systems hope to advance a shared vision of a sustainable future.

At the event, held at the Atlantis hotel, The Palm, Dubai on the 4th and 5th of December 2024, Duna is set to unveil its highly anticipated E3 Node proof-of-concept prototype, which uses gravitational energy to produce clean, renewable power.

Raven Corbitt, President at Duna Energy Systems, said: “We’re committed to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable energy solutions, so we’re delighted to have partnered with Sport Impact Summit. Joining a team of like-minded organisations, world-class athletes and leaders in science and business means together we push forward the ideas that are going to make a real difference.

“This groundbreaking event gives us a fantastic opportunity to highlight the innovative capabilities of Duna Energy’s E3 technology. We’re also looking forward to helping to create a powerful platform where we can all come together to advocate for change and inspire people to support and invest in sustainable practices.”

By focusing on developing and deploying cutting-edge clean energy technologies, Duna is contributing to the global fight against climate change and empowering developing regions to achieve energy independence.

Duna Energy Systems is on the verge of a transformative phase as it looks ahead, with a growth strategy that promises remarkable expansion. Over the next 48 months, the company is set to undergo a multi-billion-dollar expansion, driven by strategic investments, cutting-edge products, and an unyielding focus on sustainability. Duna is redefining global leadership in clean energy.

However, Duna’s true influence extends beyond innovation and financial growth. The company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is deeply committed to empowering people—whether by providing dependable energy to underserved areas, offering groundbreaking solutions to corporate clients, or creating opportunities for communities to prosper.

Duna Energy Systems isn't just an energy provider; it's a force for positive change, paving the way toward a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future for all.

Working together with Sport Impact Summit, the team will change the world through the power of sport, with the goal to reach and bring together a billion people to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Sean Morris, former First-Class Cricketer and Sport Impact Summit Co-Founder, said: “Duna are poised to be one of the most innovative, exciting and effective players in the clean energy space and will be hugely influential for SIS. As we tackle the global threats to sustainability and health, it’s important that we align our vision and commitment to change with like-minded players. Having Duna on the team will accelerate our goal to move from spectators to sustainability competitors.”

Between now and the event in December, Sport Impact Summit will be announcing Impact Champions and Impact Partners as new members of the team, who will help to inspire a more sustainable, healthier world.

For more information, visit sportimpactsummit.com