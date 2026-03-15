Muscat: Demonstrating its continued focus on expanding access to Sharia-compliant banking services across the Sultanate, Sohar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of Sohar International, has commenced operations at its relocated branch in Al Buraimi Governorate, now situated on Wusat Al Madina Road. The relocation strengthens the bank’s presence in the governorate while offering improved accessibility and convenience for customers in the area.

The move reflects Sohar Islamic’s ongoing efforts to optimize its branch network in response to evolving customer engagement patterns while maintaining strong connections with the communities it serves. With this relocation, Sohar Islamic’s network now comprises 21 branches and two service centers across Oman, following the opening of the Bousher branch and the launch of a service center in Bidiya in 2025, as well as the recent inauguration of its branch in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan.

Commenting on the development, Fahad Akbar Al Zadjali, Head of Sohar Islamic, said:

"The relocation of our Al Buraimi branch reflects our commitment to enhancing access to Sharia-compliant financial solutions while remaining closely connected to the communities we serve. As demand for Islamic banking continues to grow across the Sultanate, we remain focused on strengthening our presence in key locations and delivering financial solutions that combine ethical principles with modern banking convenience."

Designed in line with Sohar Islamic’s contemporary banking standards, the branch offers a modern and welcoming environment supported by advanced banking infrastructure to ensure efficient customer service. Customers visiting the branch can access a comprehensive suite of Sharia-compliant retail banking services, including account opening, everyday banking solutions, debit and credit card services, and a range of Islamic financing options designed to support diverse personal financial needs.

Through initiatives such as this, Sohar Islamic continues to strengthen access to its financial services while supporting the growth of Islamic banking across Oman.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om