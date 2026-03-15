Kuwait, 15 March 2026 – Jazeera Airways has commenced operating flights between Kuwait and Istanbul via Qaisumah Airport (AQI) in Hafar Al Batin, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, continuing the airline’s efforts to facilitate passenger mobility amid the current regional situation.

Following the temporary suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport for safety reasons, Jazeera Airways is currently the only airline from Kuwait supporting travel continuity for passengers through this alternative route.

The first flight to Istanbul was operated yesterday, with passengers transported safely from Kuwait to Qaisumah by bus before boarding the outbound flight to Istanbul Airport. Inbound passengers travelled from Istanbul to Qaisumah before continuing overland into Kuwait.

Jazeera Airways continues to work closely with relevant authorities and stakeholders in both Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure safe, coordinated, and efficient operations.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“As a Kuwaiti national carrier, maintaining connectivity for Kuwait during this period is extremely important for us. Following the launch of flights to Egypt and Jordan, we are pleased to now extend our operations to Istanbul, enabling more passengers to travel in and out of Kuwait despite the current operational situation. Since 11 March, we have already transported more than 6,000 passengers. We also launched flights to Colombo which are now completed booked. To address the huge demand, we will continue expanding existing destinations with additional frequencies while gradually introducing new destinations like India, UAE and others. We are grateful for the strong collaboration and support of the Kuwait DGCA, Saudi GACA, and our many operational partners that enabled us to establish a safe and coordinated travel solution for passengers during this time.”

Passengers wishing to travel are encouraged to book their journeys through the Jazeera Airways website jazeeraairways.com, mobile app, or the call center at 177 within Kuwait or +965 2205 4944 internationally.​​​​​