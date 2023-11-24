DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dulsco Group, a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions, and Energy Recruitment Solutions, announces that plans to electrify more than 250 fleet vehicles are almost finalised.

In this pursuit, Dulsco Group appointed a third-party to conduct a comprehensive three-month analysis of the energy requirements for the electric fleet. The teams have assessed infrastructure and charging requirements, considering factors such as locations, charger types and quantities.

Dulsco's fleet currently comprises 168 vehicles in its People Solutions division with an additional 150 vehicles in its Environmental Solutions division. The external solutions partner, in turn, has offered Dulsco evidence-based recommendations to chart the course for the electrification plan and the consequent integration of electric vehicles into their fleet.

David Stockton, CEO of Dulsco Group, said: "As a responsible and forward-thinking organisation, Dulsco is proud to take this significant step towards electrifying our fleet. This initiative marks a significant milestone in our journey towards reshaping eco-friendly transportation in the UAE. We are dedicated to being a proactive force in our region's battle against climate change and aligning with the United Arab Emirates' goal of achieving Net Zero."

The electrification of Dulsco's fleet will open doors for the integration of renewable energy sources, making it an ideal sustainable partner in the market’s value chain. This will contribute to the battle against climate change in the region, in line with the United Arab Emirates' commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050.

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, servicing over 3,500 clients across a range of sectors.

Contact Info

prteam@thebrillcollective.com