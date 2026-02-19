Dubai, UAE: Dugasta Properties has come onboard as the Presenting Sponsor for JioStar’s newest reality show The 50, currently airing on Colors TV across India and the Middle East. The 50 is one of television’s newest large-scale entertainment formats, designed for high engagement and strong cross-market visibility.

A JioStar spokesperson said, “Partnering with Dugasta Properties reinforces our focus on building strategic brand alliances around scalable entertainment formats. We are delighted with the positive response on the show and are thrilled to present a meaningful platform for brands to engage with audiences across markets. This partnership reflects the increasing demand for integrated, cross-market brand visibility.”

Mr. Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman, Dugasta Properties, added, “The 50 represents ambition, resilience and the pursuit of something bigger, values that strongly align with our brand. This collaboration allows us to be part of a cultural moment and connect with a diverse, aspirational audience across key markets.”

Adapted from a Banijay-owned international concept, The 50 marks the first Indian adaptation of the global format. The show brings together 50 personalities from television, film, music and the digital ecosystem for 50 days of competitive gameplay.

Set within a specially constructed palace in Mumbai, the show introduces a unique power structure overseen by a mysterious game master known as The Lion. With minimal fixed rules, contestants must rely on strategy, alliances and adaptability to navigate a series of physical, mental and emotional challenges.

This season features a powerful mix of well-known faces including Karan Patel, Mr. Faisu, Divyaa Agarwal, Prince Narula, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra and Manisha Rani, alongside popular creators and performers from across India.

Through this partnership, Dugasta Properties is integrated into a primetime entertainment property with a wide audience reach and strong engagement potential. The association reflects JioStar’s continued focus on building scalable, format-led IP that enables brands to participate meaningfully within culturally relevant content ecosystems.

About JioStar:

Perched firmly at the nucleus of spellbinding content and innovative technology, JioStar is a leading global media & entertainment company that is reimagining the way audiences consume entertainment and sports. Its television network and streaming service together in India reach more than 750 million viewers every week, igniting the dreams and aspirations of hundreds of millions of people across geographies.

About Dugasta Properties:

DUGASTA PROPERTIES is led by Founder & Chairman Mr. Tauseef Khan, a professional strategist with over 30 years in the real estate industry. DUGASTA's vision is to become a dynamic real estate company with an established reputation for providing quality projects complemented by unmatched service.

