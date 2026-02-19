DUBAI, UAE — A new chapter in the history of Middle Eastern aviation was written as the innovative BegakFly EVO-ONE successfully completed its inaugural flight in Dubai. This event has resonated globally: the very same aircraft that previously made a historic flight over the North Pole has now taken to the skies over the sands of the UAE.

The unique technological transition from the extreme –50°C of the Arctic to the +40°C heat of the desert — without modification to core engineering components — demonstrates the unprecedented reliability of Aleksandr Begak’s designs. This flight officially marks the emergence of a new class of aircraft capable of global operation and signals the Middle Eastern expansion of the Astra Lynx aerospace project.

At the core of this innovation is the BegakFly technological platform — a product line of multifunctional electric amphibious vehicles designed to operate effectively on land, water, and in flight. The success in Dubai confirms the engineering readiness of this concept to integrate into the future transport ecosystem.

Professional Recognition and Strategic Partnership

As a token of profound respect for the outstanding achievements in aviation led by His Excellency Nasser Al Neyadi, President of the Emirates Aerosports Federation, Aleksandr Begak has presented him with the world’s only historic North Pole aircraft. It is a great honor for the designer that this historical artifact is now held by a leader who has dedicated his life to the advancement of aviation. This gesture symbolizes the beginning of a long-term strategic collaboration, laying the groundwork for the joint industrial production of the BegakFly line within the UAE.

Commenting on the event and strategic roadmap, Aleksandr Begak stated: “Today we have marked a significant milestone. The BegakFly in the skies of Dubai is the realization of our vision for universal mobility. We are not just building machines; we are creating an environment where high-tech engineering meets the digital future. The formation of our business in this country is built upon this innovative platform.”

This philosophy is embedded into the entire range of the design bureau's developments, aligned with the UAE’s national innovation strategies. The BegakFly flight serves as the foundation for the next stages: from creating multipurpose amphibians for strategic and search-and-rescue tasks to the realization of the BegakFly 'NEMTY' eVTOL project. These are autonomous aerial transport systems and luxury vertical take off aero-vehicles designed to transform urban logistics.

The pinnacle of the Astra Lynx technological pyramid is the 'SELENA' Space Yacht — a suborbital spaceplane for scientific research and private space programs, expanding the company’s presence in the aerospace industry.

Digital Transformation

As a logical continuation of physical platform development, a proprietary digital ecosystem is being established. A unique fintech solution — an innovative digital asset — will be launched within these projects. It will provide unparalleled utility throughout the ecosystem, granting access to technological development and resource management across all Aleksandr Begak’s projects, from the BegakFly amphibians to the SELENA space systems. Details of this solution will be revealed in a separate announcement, highly anticipated by the region's crypto community.

Alexandr Begak

Founder, Aerospace Engineer

