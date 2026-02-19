Dubai, UAE — e& UAE, flagship telecom arm, of e&, has announced a strategic partnership with Aster Pharmacy, one of the region’s most respected pharmacy chains.

This collaboration will see the rollout of the innovative ‘Pharmacy in a Box’ initiative across Aster Pharmacy’s current stores. as well as new outlets planned over the next five years.

The ‘Pharmacy in a Box’ solution will deliver a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade, equipping Aster Pharmacy with advanced technology and operational tools. This initiative is designed to streamline business operations, enhance customer experiences, and support Aster Pharmacy’s growth journey in the rapidly evolving healthcare retail sector.

Fadi Shanaah, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales, e& UAE, said: “We are delighted to partner with Aster Pharmacy on this transformative solution. Our objective is to ensure seamless integration of technology that boosts operational efficiency and enriches the overall experience for both patients and customers. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to support healthcare retailers with innovative, tailored solutions.”

N.S. Balasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Aster Retail GCC, added: “We are excited to begin this journey with e&. The ‘Pharmacy in a Box’ initiative will help us drive operational efficiency and introduce the latest technological advancements to our pharmacies. By streamlining our operations, we can focus on delivering exceptional care and service to our customers. This collaboration positions us strongly for future growth as we expand our footprint and enhance our offerings.”

Kumar KV, Group Group Chief Information Officer, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Technology is central to how we deliver better and more convenient pharmacy services today. ‘Pharmacy in a Box’ helps us create a scalable model that supports both operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

“Through this partnership, e& and Aster Pharmacy aim to set a new benchmark in the pharmacy sector by leveraging technology to enhance business outcomes and customer satisfaction.”

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.